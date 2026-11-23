😂 An electric car in China tried to park itself 868 times overnight — while its owner was fast asleep At around 3 a.m., a security guard at an underground parking garage in Anhui Province noticed something bizarre: an empty, driverless car kept moving back and forth, repeatedly trying to park. The next morning, the owner checked the vehicle’s logs and discovered that the automatic parking function had been activated 868 times. What caused the car’s sudden meltdown remains a mystery. Possible explanations include a software glitch or someone remotely activating the feature.