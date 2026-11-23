安徽一個地下停車場發生離奇事件，一輛無人乘坐的電動車在凌晨時分啟動自動停車功能，反覆前進、倒車及調整泊位，持續多個小時。翌日車主查看系統紀錄，更發現自動泊車功能一晚內竟曾啟動多達868次，事件曝光後隨即引起熱議。
事發地點位於安徽省一處地下停車場，網上流傳的閉路電視片段可見，凌晨一輛電動車突然自行移動，反覆進行前進、倒車及調整車身位置等動作，彷彿正在尋找合適的停車位置，期間車廂內一直未見有人，電動車最後停在另一輛車輛旁邊。約凌晨3時有保安聽到異常聲響後前往查看，發現車內無人，對眼前情況感錯愕。
車主其後翻查車輛系統紀錄，發現當晚自動泊車功能曾執行868次，遠超出一般停車情境可能出現的操作頻率。不過截至目前，車廠及車主均未有公開交代這些操作究竟如何被觸發。外界正關注是系統故障，還是有人遠端測試所致。此外，當時內地正舉辦一場與駕駛輔助技術相關的競賽，也有說法猜測車主可能為了在競賽中累積分數，才多次透過遠端功能操作車輛。
😂 An electric car in China tried to park itself 868 times overnight — while its owner was fast asleep At around 3 a.m., a security guard at an underground parking garage in Anhui Province noticed something bizarre: an empty, driverless car kept moving back and forth, repeatedly trying to park. The next morning, the owner checked the vehicle’s logs and discovered that the automatic parking function had been activated 868 times. What caused the car’s sudden meltdown remains a mystery. Possible explanations include a software glitch or someone remotely activating the feature.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 21, 2026