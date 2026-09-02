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出版：2026-Sep-02 15:00
更新：2026-Sep-02 15:00

宗教領袖嘆冷氣房　露腳供信徒排隊親吻(有片)

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宗教領袖嘆冷氣房　露腳供信徒排隊親吻(有片)

宗教領袖嘆冷氣房　露腳供信徒排隊親吻(有片)

印度一位名為教派領袖似乎非常怕熱，他近日會見信徒時，坐在一駕玻璃冷氣車內，露出雙腳供信眾排隊輪流觸摸或親吻，影片曝光後引發外界爭議。

報道稱，印度當地一名極具爭議自封為「神人」的教派領袖Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj，是「真理世界修道院」創立人，雖然他同時因涉及重大的刑事案件並一度被判處終身監禁，於今年4月才獲釋，但不減信眾對其信仰和熱情。上周日(8月30日)，Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj在與信眾見面的聚會中，坐在一輛特製的全玻璃冷氣車裡，一邊涼著冷氣，一邊讓信徒排隊靠近親吻和觸摸他的腳以接受祝福，腰也不用彎下。

Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj一邊涼著冷氣，一邊讓信徒排隊靠近親吻和觸摸他的腳以接受祝福。(X) Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj一邊涼著冷氣，一邊讓信徒排隊靠近親吻和觸摸他的腳以接受祝福。(X) 今年5月，他亦曾被拍到由隨從攜帶可移動式冷氣貼身跟隨。(X)

信眾：冷氣安排是信徒自發性的孝心

影片引發議論，有人認為Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj極度奢侈，態度高高在上，指真正的精神導師應該與平民一同承受苦難，例如高溫天氣，但信眾反駁，這名教派領袖已年屆70，強調冷氣安排完全是信徒自發性的孝心。報道指出，這並非Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj首次因避暑措施引發關注。今年5月，他亦曾被拍到在酷熱天氣中由隨從攜帶可移動式冷氣貼身跟隨，當時影片同樣引發網民議論。

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