宗教領袖嘆冷氣房　露腳供信徒排隊親吻(有片)

印度一位名為教派領袖似乎非常怕熱，他近日會見信徒時，坐在一駕玻璃冷氣車內，露出雙腳供信眾排隊輪流觸摸或親吻，影片曝光後引發外界爭議。
報道稱，印度當地一名極具爭議自封為「神人」的教派領袖Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj，是「真理世界修道院」創立人，雖然他同時因涉及重大的刑事案件並一度被判處終身監禁，於今年4月才獲釋，但不減信眾對其信仰和熱情。上周日(8月30日)，Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj在與信眾見面的聚會中，坐在一輛特製的全玻璃冷氣車裡，一邊涼著冷氣，一邊讓信徒排隊靠近親吻和觸摸他的腳以接受祝福，腰也不用彎下。
信眾：冷氣安排是信徒自發性的孝心
影片引發議論，有人認為Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj極度奢侈，態度高高在上，指真正的精神導師應該與平民一同承受苦難，例如高溫天氣，但信眾反駁，這名教派領袖已年屆70，強調冷氣安排完全是信徒自發性的孝心。報道指出，這並非Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj首次因避暑措施引發關注。今年5月，他亦曾被拍到在酷熱天氣中由隨從攜帶可移動式冷氣貼身跟隨，當時影片同樣引發網民議論。
WATCH: Indian religious leader Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj has introduced a glass-enclosed, air-conditioned vehicle where followers line up to bow and touch or kiss his feet. pic.twitter.com/AoL2Co6iYy— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 31, 2026
Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj, also known as Rampal Dass claims to be an incarnation of the saint Kabir.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 20, 2026
He teaches about detachment and austerity, which he clearly follows himself, judging from his fine physique and AC to keep him cool pic.twitter.com/ZpqhCcg5CC