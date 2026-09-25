習特會｜中美元首夫人參觀亞洲藝術博物館　欣賞合唱團合唱《茉莉花》(有片)

國家主席習近平夫人彭麗媛在美國總統特朗普夫人梅拉尼婭陪同下，參觀史密森學會國立亞洲藝術博物館(Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art)，並參觀了孔雀廳(Peacock Room)等展廳。
彭麗媛和梅拉尼婭上次公開會面要數到特朗普2017年訪華，這次是兩人相隔9年再次公開碰面。二人在參觀了孔雀廳等展廳後，彭麗媛讚賞美方近年來多次向中方返還中國文物，說希望中美雙方繼續加強文化交流和文化遺產保護合作，增進兩國人民友好。孔雀廳為美國印象派畫家 James Whistler 最著名的裝潢作品，目前展覽清朝康熙時代青花瓷等陶瓷作品為主。
彭麗媛鼓勵青少年學習中華文化
兩位元首夫人又在博物館欣賞當地中文學校的美國青少年合唱中國歌曲《茉莉花》及《歌聲與微笑》，本身是歌唱家的彭麗媛亦有跟著拍手打拍子，並鼓勵他們學習中華文化，成為中美友好的使者。
🔥🚨WOW! — First Lady Melania and Madame Peng just stopped in front of a historic painting inside the Asian exhibit at the Smithsonian.— The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 24, 2026
President Trump and Xi are sitting in a CLOSED-PRESS meeting in the Oval Office.
Melania is hosting the other half of the itinerary the right… pic.twitter.com/qZxtEtHLqc
🔥🚨 JUST IN — Melania and Madame Peng just stopped to hear young kids sing, and Peng LIT UP.— The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 24, 2026
They were moving through the Smithsonian program.
Then the children started, and she FELL IN LOVE. That is the First Lady track doing what it is supposed to do.
Melania hosted the… pic.twitter.com/jNnQPxxHA4