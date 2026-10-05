17歲仔橋上企圖輕生　被勸50分鐘後衝向警員遭擊斃(有片)

美國紐約州早前發生一宗震驚當地的悲劇，一名17歲少年危站於高架橋旁，揚言要輕生。警方密錄器顯示，5名員警到場後耐心勸說50分鐘，還有幾名員警部署在馬路更遠處。最終少年決定下橋，並朝其中一名警員跑去，詎料卻遭至少10槍擊斃。
綜合報道，事發於6月27日凌晨約1時，紐約州總檢察長辦公室表示，當時警方接報到場，17歲少年Oscar Granados Colindres正站在高架橋的邊緣，手裡拿著一把刀，其中一名員警緩緩靠近Oscar，游說對方離開橋邊並放下刀具。在長達50分鐘的對峙中，Oscar從站著變坐著，警員詢問他的家人、兄弟姊妹，並勸少年重新考慮自己的選擇。最終Oscar聽勸，離開橋邊並朝員警跑去。惟情況急轉直下，有至少一名警員隨即向Oscar開槍，令他中彈倒下，影片可以聽見至少10聲槍響。
家屬反問拯救生命行動 為何以警擊斃收場
警方於10月1日公開事發片段，同日Oscar的家屬聘請律師亦發表聲明，指控事發當天警方的行動：「公布影片是透明化的重要一步，但這不能提供完整的事件經過，也無法回答家屬的核心問題：為甚麼一次旨在拯救Oscar生命的行動，最終卻以警察開槍將其擊斃收場？」Oscar的母親則悲痛表示：「如果當時是受過訓練的危機干預專業人員，而非警察來處理此事，或許我兒子就不會死了……」。
17-Year-Old Shot by Officers After 50-Minute Standoff on NY Bridge WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — On June 27, 2026, in the early morning hours, officers from the New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department responded to a 911 call about a person in distress on the Wappingers Creek Bridge near East Main Street and Market Street. Officers found 17-year-old Oscar Granados Colindres on the ledge of the overpass holding a knife. They spoke with him for about 50 minutes. Officials stated that he then stood up and moved toward at least one officer while holding the knife, and multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking him. A Taser deployment was attempted. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. A knife was recovered at the scene. #police #cops #crime #polizei #CrimeNews— Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) October 1, 2026