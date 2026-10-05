17歲仔橋上企圖輕生　被勸50分鐘後衝向警員遭擊斃(有片)

17-Year-Old Shot by Officers After 50-Minute Standoff on NY Bridge WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — On June 27, 2026, in the early morning hours, officers from the New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department responded to a 911 call about a person in distress on the Wappingers Creek Bridge near East Main Street and Market Street. Officers found 17-year-old Oscar Granados Colindres on the ledge of the overpass holding a knife. They spoke with him for about 50 minutes. Officials stated that he then stood up and moved toward at least one officer while holding the knife, and multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking him. A Taser deployment was attempted. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. A knife was recovered at the scene. #police #cops #crime #polizei #CrimeNews