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出版：2026-Oct-05 12:28
更新：2026-Oct-05 12:28

17歲仔橋上企圖輕生　被勸50分鐘後衝向警員遭擊斃(有片)

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17歲仔橋上企圖輕生，被勸50分鐘後衝向警員遭擊斃。(X)

17歲仔橋上企圖輕生，被勸50分鐘後衝向警員遭擊斃。(X)

美國紐約州早前發生一宗震驚當地的悲劇，一名17歲少年危站於高架橋旁，揚言要輕生。警方密錄器顯示，5名員警到場後耐心勸說50分鐘，還有幾名員警部署在馬路更遠處。最終少年決定下橋，並朝其中一名警員跑去，詎料卻遭至少10槍擊斃。

綜合報道，事發於6月27日凌晨約1時，紐約州總檢察長辦公室表示，當時警方接報到場，17歲少年Oscar Granados Colindres正站在高架橋的邊緣，手裡拿著一把刀，其中一名員警緩緩靠近Oscar，游說對方離開橋邊並放下刀具。在長達50分鐘的對峙中，Oscar從站著變坐著，警員詢問他的家人、兄弟姊妹，並勸少年重新考慮自己的選擇。最終Oscar聽勸，離開橋邊並朝員警跑去。惟情況急轉直下，有至少一名警員隨即向Oscar開槍，令他中彈倒下，影片可以聽見至少10聲槍響。

17歲少年Oscar Granados Colindres正站在高架橋的邊緣，手裡拿著一把刀。(X) 最終Oscar聽勸，離開橋邊並朝員警跑去。(X) 情況急轉直下，有至少一名警員隨即向Oscar開槍，令他中彈倒下。(X) 情況急轉直下，有至少一名警員隨即向Oscar開槍，令他中彈倒下。(X) 影片可以聽見至少10聲槍響。(X)

家屬反問拯救生命行動 為何以警擊斃收場

警方於10月1日公開事發片段，同日Oscar的家屬聘請律師亦發表聲明，指控事發當天警方的行動：「公布影片是透明化的重要一步，但這不能提供完整的事件經過，也無法回答家屬的核心問題：為甚麼一次旨在拯救Oscar生命的行動，最終卻以警察開槍將其擊斃收場？」Oscar的母親則悲痛表示：「如果當時是受過訓練的危機干預專業人員，而非警察來處理此事，或許我兒子就不會死了……」。

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