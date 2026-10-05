女遊客笨豬跳反悔喊叫遭強推　丈夫無視拍片還笑　網民怒勸離婚(有片)

**** Avoid This Location**** A tourist was forcibly launched off a zipline over Sulak Canyon in Dagestan after she withdrew consent. At the last moment she froze, begged to be unclipped, and tried to pull back. Instructors overpowered her, struck her legs, and shoved her off the platform. They then laughed at her terror.This is the second reported case at the same site. Earlier, another woman was pushed off without consent and without time to brace. She was later diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion and began suffering episodes of paralysis. About 📍: Dagestan is a republic of the Russian Federation in the eastern North Caucasus, on the western shore of the Caspian Sea. It is Russia’s southernmost region: Azerbaijan and Georgia to the south and southwest, Chechnya and Stavropol Krai to the west, Kalmykia to the north. Area is about 50,300 km². Capital: Makhachkala. Population is around 3.26 million (2025). The name means “land of mountains.” The north is steppe and lowland; the south is the Greater Caucasus, with peaks over 4,000 m. The Caspian coast is a narrow plain. Sulak Canyon sits in central Dagestan, mainly Kazbekovsky and Buynaksk districts, about 80–100 km from Makhachkala, near the settlement of Dubki. The Sulak River cut a gorge about 53 km long and up to 1,920 m deep—often called Europe’s deepest canyon. The zipline/canyon-swing sites sit on that rim. Ethnicity. Dagestan is Russia’s most multiethnic republic: more than 30 peoples, 14 official state languages besides Russian. Approximate shares from the latest census data: Avars — ~30.5% Dargins — ~16.6% Kumyks (Turkic) — ~15.8% Lezgins — ~13.3% Laks — ~5.2% Tabasarans — ~4.0% Azerbaijanis — ~3.7% Russians — ~3.3% Chechens — ~3.2% plus Nogais, Aguls, Rutuls, Tsakhurs, and smaller groups Avars, Dargins, Laks, Lezgins and related groups are Northeast Caucasian peoples. Kumyks and Nogais are Turkic. Russian is the language of administration and interethnic communication; many people also speak their own language. Religion. The republic is overwhelmingly Muslim—typically cited around 90–96%. Most are Sunni, Shafi‘i school. Nogais and some Kumyks are Hanafi. A Shia minority (mainly Azerbaijanis around Derbent, plus one Lezgin village) is a few percent. Traditional Islam here has long been tied to Sufi orders (Naqshbandi, Qadiri, Shadhili). There is also a smaller Salafi current. Christians (mostly Russian Orthodox) and Mountain Jews are small historic minorities. Other notes. Society is socially conservative and clan- and village-oriented. Tourism has grown around mountains, Derbent’s old city, and Sulak Canyon, but safety and regulation of attractions have been uneven—exactly the context of the forced-launch cases. Many governments still advise caution or against travel to parts of the North Caucasus.