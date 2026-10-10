巴拿馬發生7.7級地震　餘震最強達6.6級(有片)

巴拿馬中部發生7.7級地震，震源深度12公里，及後發生多次餘震，當中一次達6.6級。距離震央約200公里的首都巴拿馬城，震感明顯，報道指，有房屋損毀，多人受傷，部分地區停電。
地震在當地時間周五中午12時多發生。美國地質勘探局指，震央位於巴拿馬中部埃雷拉省，震源深度10公里，強度為7.7級。距離震央約200公里的首都巴拿馬城震感明顯，建築物出現搖晃，有居民形容震動長達40秒，民眾走到街上暫避，有大廈在地震期間搖晃，水花從大廈頂部濺落地面，機場亦一度暫停航班升降。有民眾拍攝的片段顯示，科克萊省首府佩諾諾梅有建築物嚴重損毀，當地一座有400多年歷史的教堂亦有鐘樓倒塌。在首都巴拿馬城，
中國大使館：未獲當地華人華僑傷亡報告
其後發生超過40次餘震，當中一次達到6.6級。美國海嘯預警系統一度發出警報，其後取消。巴拿馬當局表示，有民眾在地震中受傷，全國6個地區供電中斷。巴拿馬總統穆利諾到災區視察，指災情嚴重，有道路損毀，當局正協調提供援助，呼籲民眾保持冷靜。中國駐巴拿馬大使館稱，未收到當地中資機構及當地華人華僑傷亡報告，又呼籲在當地的中國公民防範地震災害。
Imágenes del momento en que se registró el fuerte movimiento sísmico en la Ciudad de Panamá. https://t.co/FbywqPzGlj— Tráfico Panamá (@traficocpanama) October 9, 2026
A massive magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama, shaking buildings more than 100 miles away and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in Panama City, where buildings shook and people evacuated into the streets. https://t.co/46kFq5wpSV https://t.co/jsr5g6uLDv— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 9, 2026
Unreal. Watch the folks get jolted to the ground as buildings fall in the backdrop. Prayers for Panama today 🙏🏽 https://t.co/CDqidVdU5g— Chris Roth (@chrisroth408) October 9, 2026
🌎 Un terremoto de magnitud 8,0 sacudió Panamá este 9 de octubre y se sintió en ciudades colombianas como Bogotá, Cali y Medellín. El SGC reportó 33 km de profundidad y 266 reportes ciudadanos. #Temblor #Colombia https://t.co/6cznIWzUka— Cristalina Estéreo (@cristalinafm) October 9, 2026