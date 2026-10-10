熱門搜尋:
蔡天鳳碎屍案 車Cam直擊 俄羅斯鼠疫 結業潮 新店關注組 C觀點 網上熱話 二手樓 消暑方法 周顯 健身 減肥 行山路線 擎海I
返回
國際
出版：2026-Oct-10 12:45
更新：2026-Oct-10 12:45

巴拿馬發生7.7級地震　餘震最強達6.6級(有片)

分享：
巴拿馬發生7.7級地震，餘震最強達6.6級。(AP)

巴拿馬發生7.7級地震，餘震最強達6.6級。(AP)

巴拿馬中部發生7.7級地震，震源深度12公里，及後發生多次餘震，當中一次達6.6級。距離震央約200公里的首都巴拿馬城，震感明顯，報道指，有房屋損毀，多人受傷，部分地區停電。

地震在當地時間周五中午12時多發生。美國地質勘探局指，震央位於巴拿馬中部埃雷拉省，震源深度10公里，強度為7.7級。距離震央約200公里的首都巴拿馬城震感明顯，建築物出現搖晃，有居民形容震動長達40秒，民眾走到街上暫避，有大廈在地震期間搖晃，水花從大廈頂部濺落地面，機場亦一度暫停航班升降。有民眾拍攝的片段顯示，科克萊省首府佩諾諾梅有建築物嚴重損毀，當地一座有400多年歷史的教堂亦有鐘樓倒塌。在首都巴拿馬城，

巴拿馬總統穆利諾到災區視察，指災情嚴重，有道路損毀。(AP) 民眾走到街上暫避。(AP)

中國大使館：未獲當地華人華僑傷亡報告

其後發生超過40次餘震，當中一次達到6.6級。美國海嘯預警系統一度發出警報，其後取消。巴拿馬當局表示，有民眾在地震中受傷，全國6個地區供電中斷。巴拿馬總統穆利諾到災區視察，指災情嚴重，有道路損毀，當局正協調提供援助，呼籲民眾保持冷靜。中國駐巴拿馬大使館稱，未收到當地中資機構及當地華人華僑傷亡報告，又呼籲在當地的中國公民防範地震災害。

訂閱 《am730》 電子報
每周精選內容直送收件箱📧 掌握重要新聞資訊📈 財經投資🤖AI科技生活 🍽 美食玩樂 🛍 消費優惠 📰 城中熱話 提交代表本人同意接收am730所發出的推廣電郵，你可查閱本網站的私隱政策

恭喜你！獲取1分 !

更多積分任務