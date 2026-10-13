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出版：2026-Oct-13 15:45
更新：2026-Oct-13 15:45

19歲英國第一貓手術成功　Larry報平安：至少還剩6條命(有片)

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19歲英國第一貓手術成功，報平安：至少還剩6條命。(X)

19歲英國第一貓手術成功，報平安：至少還剩6條命。(X)

19歲高齡的英國首相官邸捕鼠官Larry早前因囊腫緊急接受微創切除手術後，現在已經重回官邸；面對各界關心，長期以牠名義發文的非官方社群帳號也幽默報平安：「至少還剩6條命啦！」讓擔心牠健康狀況的支持者鬆了一口氣。

綜合報道，英國首相官邸10月9日證實，Larry近日接受囊腫切除手術，已回到倫敦唐寧街10號休養，文中幽默玩起諧音梗，表示Larry手術過後已經返回唐寧街，現在「喵」得感覺好多了(feline much better, feline諧音同feeling)，但接下來還是得「一爪一腳印」(one paw at a time)地慢慢復原，並感謝獸醫團隊悉心照料。

Larry身側有一部分毛髮被剃除，傷口處還留下一道明顯疤痕，但目前已經慢慢恢復。(X) 今年7月，Larry，位15年的生涯中，迎接第7任首相貝安德(Andy Burnham)。(X)

Larry已重新在建築內四處巡視

公布的術後照片可見，Larry身側有一部分毛髮被剃除，傷口處還留下一道明顯疤痕，但目前已經慢慢恢復。不過，Larry回到熟悉的官邸後，已重新在建築內四處走動，甚至開始巡視環境，繼續執行捕鼠官的日常工作。長期「協助」Larry在社群平台發言的非官方帳號，隨後也轉發首相官邸公告，並以Larry的風趣口吻回應，自己術後「至少還有6條命」。間接向關心牠的民眾證實，目前身體情況並無大礙。2007年1月出生的Larry，今年7月，擔任英國內閣辦公室「首席捕鼠大臣」(Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office)的他於在位15年的生涯中，迎接第7任首相貝安德(Andy Burnham)。

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