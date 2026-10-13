19歲英國第一貓手術成功　Larry報平安：至少還剩6條命(有片)

Larry the cat is back on his paws after undergoing a minor operation, and he’s already roaming the halls of 10 Downing Street again. The famous Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office had a cyst removed and is recovering at home. A Downing Street source said Larry was “feline much better” and thanked the vets for their care. Believed to have been born in January 2007, the veteran cat is now 19 years old – but he’s not ready to retire just yet. Commenting on X, Larry's unofficial profile said: “Still got at least six lives left.”