19歲英國第一貓手術成功　Larry報平安：至少還剩6條命(有片)

19歲高齡的英國首相官邸捕鼠官Larry早前因囊腫緊急接受微創切除手術後，現在已經重回官邸；面對各界關心，長期以牠名義發文的非官方社群帳號也幽默報平安：「至少還剩6條命啦！」讓擔心牠健康狀況的支持者鬆了一口氣。
綜合報道，英國首相官邸10月9日證實，Larry近日接受囊腫切除手術，已回到倫敦唐寧街10號休養，文中幽默玩起諧音梗，表示Larry手術過後已經返回唐寧街，現在「喵」得感覺好多了(feline much better, feline諧音同feeling)，但接下來還是得「一爪一腳印」(one paw at a time)地慢慢復原，並感謝獸醫團隊悉心照料。
Larry已重新在建築內四處巡視
公布的術後照片可見，Larry身側有一部分毛髮被剃除，傷口處還留下一道明顯疤痕，但目前已經慢慢恢復。不過，Larry回到熟悉的官邸後，已重新在建築內四處走動，甚至開始巡視環境，繼續執行捕鼠官的日常工作。長期「協助」Larry在社群平台發言的非官方帳號，隨後也轉發首相官邸公告，並以Larry的風趣口吻回應，自己術後「至少還有6條命」。間接向關心牠的民眾證實，目前身體情況並無大礙。2007年1月出生的Larry，今年7月，擔任英國內閣辦公室「首席捕鼠大臣」(Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office)的他於在位15年的生涯中，迎接第7任首相貝安德(Andy Burnham)。
Larry the cat is back on his paws after undergoing a minor operation, and he’s already roaming the halls of 10 Downing Street again. The famous Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office had a cyst removed and is recovering at home. A Downing Street source said Larry was “feline much better” and thanked the vets for their care. Believed to have been born in January 2007, the veteran cat is now 19 years old – but he’s not ready to retire just yet. Commenting on X, Larry's unofficial profile said: “Still got at least six lives left.”— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) October 10, 2026