OpenAI會議室暗藏錄音設備疑偷聽　沙特籍工程師被捕

美國當局拘捕人工智能（AI）公司OpenAI一名沙特阿拉伯籍的工程師。據OpenAI和美國司法部聲明，一名OpenAI員工由於在公司會議室使用隱藏式錄音設備被捕，並受到聯邦刑事指控。
美國司法部指，早前OpenAI人員在一間高層會議室的電視機背面，發現錄音設備。公司向聯邦調查局報案後，當局上星期五拘捕涉案工程師。
司法部表示，涉案裝置被發現時用廁紙包住，大小與拇指相若，內置麥克風，亦可以連接攝影鏡頭，估計在被發現前2日安裝，內裏儲存的資料經過加密，無法存取。調查人員其後在被捕工程師的袋裏，發現類似的裝置。
司法部表示，沙特籍工程師Abdulrahman Alfozan於10月9日被捕，目前被執法部門拘押。一旦罪名成立，他面臨最高五年監禁，以及罰款25萬美元。
Alfozan於2025年7月加入OpenAI，在公司產品團隊工作，現時已被解僱。OpenAI稱，目前沒有發現涉案人員不當存取或竊取AI模型權重、原始程式碼或客戶資料的跡象。
We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices. We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest. The FBI’s investigation is ongoing and we will continue to support their work. At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated. We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance. Our security program is designed to protect against a wide range of threat actors, from insider risks to cybercriminals to nation states, and this case is an example of how AI can help address these sophisticated security threats.— OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 13, 2026