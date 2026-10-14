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出版：2026-Oct-14 10:43
更新：2026-Oct-14 10:43

OpenAI會議室暗藏錄音設備疑偷聽　沙特籍工程師被捕

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OpenAI一名沙特籍的工程師在公司會議室使用隱藏式錄音設備被捕。(路透社)

OpenAI一名沙特籍的工程師在公司會議室使用隱藏式錄音設備被捕。(路透社)

美國當局拘捕人工智能（AI）公司OpenAI一名沙特阿拉伯籍的工程師。據OpenAI和美國司法部聲明，一名OpenAI員工由於在公司會議室使用隱藏式錄音設備被捕，並受到聯邦刑事指控。

美國司法部指，早前OpenAI人員在一間高層會議室的電視機背面，發現錄音設備。公司向聯邦調查局報案後，當局上星期五拘捕涉案工程師。

早前OpenAI人員在一間高層會議室的電視機背面，發現錄音設備。(路透社)

早前OpenAI人員在一間高層會議室的電視機背面，發現錄音設備。(路透社)

司法部表示，涉案裝置被發現時用廁紙包住，大小與拇指相若，內置麥克風，亦可以連接攝影鏡頭，估計在被發現前2日安裝，內裏儲存的資料經過加密，無法存取。調查人員其後在被捕工程師的袋裏，發現類似的裝置。

司法部表示，沙特籍工程師Abdulrahman Alfozan於10月9日被捕，目前被執法部門拘押。一旦罪名成立，他面臨最高五年監禁，以及罰款25萬美元。

Alfozan於2025年7月加入OpenAI，在公司產品團隊工作，現時已被解僱。OpenAI稱，目前沒有發現涉案人員不當存取或竊取AI模型權重、原始程式碼或客戶資料的跡象。

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