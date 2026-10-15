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出版：2026-Oct-15 11:14
更新：2026-Oct-15 11:14

美國駐希臘大使辭職 否認貪污指控

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前美國駐希臘大使Kimberly Guilfoyle與魯比奧（美聯社資料圖片）

前美國駐希臘大使Kimberly Guilfoyle與魯比奧（美聯社資料圖片）

美國駐希臘大使Kimberly Guilfoyle在社交平台X宣布辭職，她被多間媒體揭露，涉嫌以金錢、禮物及其他好處為交換，兜售接觸特朗普政府官員的管道，甚至被指控威脅動用美國影響力打擊希臘政府。

《路透社》報道，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在10月12日曾表示，正在考慮解職Kimberly Guilfoyle，他在10月13日進一步向媒體指出，「她做得不錯，但我們不喜歡看到的那些報道」，「她不是我的家人。我想，她以前跟我兒子交往過很長一段時間。」白宮新任新聞秘書扎卡里亞（Katie Zacharia）證實，政府要求Kimberly Guilfoyle辭職，「她一直是團隊中非常出色的一員，我們祝福她未來一切順利。」

Kimberly Guilfoyle曾與特朗普長子唐納德（Donald Trump Jr.）拍拖並訂婚，但兩人於2024年底結束關係。美國《紐約郵報》引述知情人士認為，她或可獲得特赦或其他寬免，以減輕刑事調查可能帶來的法律與財務衝擊。

前美國駐希臘大使Kimberly Guilfoyle早前捲入貪污醜聞（AP） 前美國駐希臘大使Kimberly Guilfoyle在X長文宣布請辭，但否認貪污指控（AP） 美國駐希臘大使館（路透）

根據美國多間媒體披露，特朗普前金主、商人Eric Deters踢爆，Kimberly Guilfoyle曾在參議院確認她的大使任命前幾天，透過短訊要求他匯款10萬美元，用來支付美國運通（American Express） 信用卡帳單，並在出任大使期間接受奢華禮物，以提供接觸特朗普政府高層的機會為條件，索取金錢。

千字文澄清︰畢生都致力於追求正義

在白宮施壓下，Kimberly Guilfoyle在社交平台X證實請辭。她在文中讚揚特朗普及魯比奧後，並澄清自己清白︰「這些指控均屬不實，我將堅決捍衛自己的名譽、聲望與操守。我畢生都致力於追求正義、堅持正道，並捍衛那些讓美國卓爾不群的價值。我絕不會讓這些虛假的指控，來定義我數十年的公職生涯。」

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

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