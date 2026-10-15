美國駐希臘大使辭職 否認貪污指控

美國駐希臘大使Kimberly Guilfoyle在社交平台X宣布辭職，她被多間媒體揭露，涉嫌以金錢、禮物及其他好處為交換，兜售接觸特朗普政府官員的管道，甚至被指控威脅動用美國影響力打擊希臘政府。
《路透社》報道，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在10月12日曾表示，正在考慮解職Kimberly Guilfoyle，他在10月13日進一步向媒體指出，「她做得不錯，但我們不喜歡看到的那些報道」，「她不是我的家人。我想，她以前跟我兒子交往過很長一段時間。」白宮新任新聞秘書扎卡里亞（Katie Zacharia）證實，政府要求Kimberly Guilfoyle辭職，「她一直是團隊中非常出色的一員，我們祝福她未來一切順利。」
Kimberly Guilfoyle曾與特朗普長子唐納德（Donald Trump Jr.）拍拖並訂婚，但兩人於2024年底結束關係。美國《紐約郵報》引述知情人士認為，她或可獲得特赦或其他寬免，以減輕刑事調查可能帶來的法律與財務衝擊。
Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world. From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people. During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region. I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe. These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day. I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service. My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again. While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end. It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. My deepest heartfelt appreciation to the people of Greece for their hospitality, partnership, and welcoming me with open arms. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America.— Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026
根據美國多間媒體披露，特朗普前金主、商人Eric Deters踢爆，Kimberly Guilfoyle曾在參議院確認她的大使任命前幾天，透過短訊要求他匯款10萬美元，用來支付美國運通（American Express） 信用卡帳單，並在出任大使期間接受奢華禮物，以提供接觸特朗普政府高層的機會為條件，索取金錢。
千字文澄清︰畢生都致力於追求正義
在白宮施壓下，Kimberly Guilfoyle在社交平台X證實請辭。她在文中讚揚特朗普及魯比奧後，並澄清自己清白︰「這些指控均屬不實，我將堅決捍衛自己的名譽、聲望與操守。我畢生都致力於追求正義、堅持正道，並捍衛那些讓美國卓爾不群的價值。我絕不會讓這些虛假的指控，來定義我數十年的公職生涯。」
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