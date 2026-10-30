Pokémon卡｜美國麥當勞預告開心樂園餐送卡　預告香港12月推出

Everything about the new Pokémon Happy Meal. - Exclusive line-up of 15 mini Happy Meal boxes, each designed after a fan-favorite Pokémon. - Toys and cards already leaked (of course), but what everybody missed is that the mini boxes can be turned into charms you can clip onto your keys, bags, or pretty much anywhere. Took a picture with some attached to my pants to show you what I mean. - Launches 11/10 in the US, with many other markets to follow. Full list in the thread below. - 15 cards to collect, including some holofoil cards. - Dedicated Happy Meal boxes, with 2–3 different designs depending on the market.