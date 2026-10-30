Pokémon卡｜美國麥當勞預告開心樂園餐送卡　預告香港12月推出

美國麥當勞周四（29日）在社交媒體預告，自11月10日起，全球將陸續推出Pokémon（寶可夢、寵物小精靈）開心樂園餐，香港則預計在12月推出。一共推出15款Pokémon玩具和15張卡牌，每份開心樂園餐則含一款玩具、兩張卡牌。
送Pokémon玩具及卡 包括閃卡
另外麥當勞高級市場總監Guillaume Huin在社交媒體上笑言，玩具及卡牌的資料已被外洩。不過他透露更多細節，今次推出Pokémon玩具可以變成掛飾，夾在鑰匙、手袋，或者任何地方。
Huin稱，在15張卡牌中，其中部分為閃卡，又提及開心樂園餐盒有2至3種不同的設計，提供不同市場使用。
預告香港12月推出
麥當勞在社交媒體的圖片可見，是次活動分四個階段，在今年11月至明年2月於全球不同國家或地區上市，當中香港會在今年12月推出。
3 boxes. 15 toys. 2 cards with every collectible. Pokémon Happy Meal coming 11.10.26. https://t.co/mBO9iWzUTb— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 29, 2026
Everything about the new Pokémon Happy Meal. - Exclusive line-up of 15 mini Happy Meal boxes, each designed after a fan-favorite Pokémon. - Toys and cards already leaked (of course), but what everybody missed is that the mini boxes can be turned into charms you can clip onto your keys, bags, or pretty much anywhere. Took a picture with some attached to my pants to show you what I mean. - Launches 11/10 in the US, with many other markets to follow. Full list in the thread below. - 15 cards to collect, including some holofoil cards. - Dedicated Happy Meal boxes, with 2–3 different designs depending on the market.— Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) October 29, 2026