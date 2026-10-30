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出版：2026-Oct-30 15:13
更新：2026-Oct-30 15:13

Pokémon卡｜美國麥當勞預告開心樂園餐送卡　預告香港12月推出

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美國麥當勞在社交媒體預告，全球將陸續推出Pokémon開心樂園餐。(X@McDonald's)

美國麥當勞在社交媒體預告，自11月10日起全球將陸續推出Pokémon開心樂園餐。(X@Guillaume Huin)

美國麥當勞周四（29日）在社交媒體預告，自11月10日起，全球將陸續推出Pokémon（寶可夢、寵物小精靈）開心樂園餐，香港則預計在12月推出。一共推出15款Pokémon玩具和15張卡牌，每份開心樂園餐則含一款玩具、兩張卡牌。

今次推出Pokémon玩具可以變成掛飾。(X@Guillaume Huin) 自11月10日起全球將陸續推出Pokémon開心樂園餐。(X@McDonald's)

送Pokémon玩具及卡　包括閃卡

另外麥當勞高級市場總監Guillaume Huin在社交媒體上笑言，玩具及卡牌的資料已被外洩。不過他透露更多細節，今次推出Pokémon玩具可以變成掛飾，夾在鑰匙、手袋，或者任何地方。

Huin稱，在15張卡牌中，其中部分為閃卡，又提及開心樂園餐盒有2至3種不同的設計，提供不同市場使用。

是次活動分四個階段，在今年11月至明年2月於全球不同國家或地區上市。(X@McDonald's)

是次活動分四個階段，在今年11月至明年2月於全球不同國家或地區上市。(X@McDonald's)

預告香港12月推出

麥當勞在社交媒體的圖片可見，是次活動分四個階段，在今年11月至明年2月於全球不同國家或地區上市，當中香港會在今年12月推出。

全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第10名希臘薩拉塔沙律（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第9名泰國魚雜咖喱（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第8名美國拉麵漢堡（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第7名英格蘭鱔魚凍Jellied eels（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第6名智利薯仔麵團（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第5名泰國炸蟬蛹（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第4名冰島烤羊頭Svið（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第3名瑞典薄餅餃Calskrove（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第2名芬蘭血餃子Blodpalt（am730製圖） 全球百大難吃食物｜前十，第1名瑞典血煎餅Blodplättar（am730製圖）

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