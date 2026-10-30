萬聖節｜特朗普夫婦白宮派糖玩Trick or treat 空軍一號兩度飛越上空（有片）

美國總統特朗普與第一夫人梅拉尼婭在10月29日在白宮舉辦年度萬聖節活動，向出席兒童及家庭發放糖果，吸引約6000人到場。活動期間，一架空軍一號（Air Force One）突然兩度飛越白宮上空，特朗普也特別指向天空，提醒孩子們欣賞意外驚喜。
特朗普與梅拉尼婭在白宮南草坪迎接各地家庭，兒童們穿著各式萬聖節服裝排隊領取糖果。特朗普夫婦親自發放特製朱古力棒，也與市民合影、簽名，現場氣氛熱鬧。
最受矚目的插曲，是空軍一號突然飛越白宮上空。飛機先從白宮上方經過，隨後轉向並從相反方向再次飛越，特朗普當時暫停發糖果，指著天空向孩子們介紹這架總統專機，讓現場民眾相當驚喜。
多名特朗普政府高層也帶著家人出席，包括國防部長赫格塞斯（Pete Hegseth）、白宮副幕僚長米勒（Stephen Miller）及美國貿易代表格里爾（Jamieson Greer）等。
白宮由1958年辦萬聖節活動至今
白宮萬聖節活動是美國延續多年的傳統，歷史可追溯至1958年艾森豪（Dwight David Eisenhower）總統任內。特朗普在參加這場活動前，剛結束南卡羅來納州的競選行程，隨後趕回白宮與兒童玩Trick or treat。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
🔥 HELL YEAH! Air Force One just did a SURPRISE FLYOVER at the White House for Halloween You can tell how excited for this 47 was 😆 Dude stopped the entire line and pointed up to the sky to make sure everyone saw it coming 😂 https://t.co/ibz91zIxZO— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 29, 2026
🚨 NOW: President Trump just EMERGED from the White House with the kids and First Lady Melania Trump for Halloween This man has been holding rallies for a month straight, JUST now got back from South Carolina, and is still making sure he makes these kids' Halloween! ❤️ https://t.co/DXagp3qdlH— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2026
The new Air Force One ‘FRDMM01’ just did two LOW and FAST flyovers of the White House for a special Halloween event 👀 https://t.co/oU4RiKzrYM— The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) October 29, 2026