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出版：2026-Oct-30 17:32
更新：2026-Oct-30 17:32

萬聖節｜特朗普夫婦白宮派糖玩Trick or treat 空軍一號兩度飛越上空（有片）

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特朗普夫婦出席白宮的萬聖節活動。（AP）

特朗普夫婦出席白宮的萬聖節活動。（AP）

美國總統特朗普與第一夫人梅拉尼婭在10月29日在白宮舉辦年度萬聖節活動，向出席兒童及家庭發放糖果，吸引約6000人到場。活動期間，一架空軍一號（Air Force One）突然兩度飛越白宮上空，特朗普也特別指向天空，提醒孩子們欣賞意外驚喜。

特朗普與梅拉尼婭在白宮南草坪迎接各地家庭，兒童們穿著各式萬聖節服裝排隊領取糖果。特朗普夫婦親自發放特製朱古力棒，也與市民合影、簽名，現場氣氛熱鬧。

最受矚目的插曲，是空軍一號突然飛越白宮上空。飛機先從白宮上方經過，隨後轉向並從相反方向再次飛越，特朗普當時暫停發糖果，指著天空向孩子們介紹這架總統專機，讓現場民眾相當驚喜。

萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜ 白宮辦萬聖節活動是美國多年傳統，歷史可追溯至1958年 （AP） 萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜兒童穿著各式萬聖節服裝，與特朗普婦玩Trick or treat（AP） 萬聖節｜ 特朗普夫婦白宮派糖玩Trick or treat （AP） 萬聖節｜ 特朗普夫婦白宮派糖玩Trick or treat （AP） 萬聖節｜ 空軍一號兩度飛越白宮上空（AP） 萬聖節｜ 空軍一號兩度飛越白宮上空（AP）

多名特朗普政府高層也帶著家人出席，包括國防部長赫格塞斯（Pete Hegseth）、白宮副幕僚長米勒（Stephen Miller）及美國貿易代表格里爾（Jamieson Greer）等。

白宮由1958年辦萬聖節活動至今

白宮萬聖節活動是美國延續多年的傳統，歷史可追溯至1958年艾森豪（Dwight David Eisenhower）總統任內。特朗普在參加這場活動前，剛結束南卡羅來納州的競選行程，隨後趕回白宮與兒童玩Trick or treat。

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

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