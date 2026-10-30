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出版：2026-Oct-30 17:45
更新：2026-Oct-30 17:45

Polymarket第三方服務商遭入侵　一度停交易　至少270萬美元被盜

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Polymarket第三方服務商遭到黑客攻擊入侵。(資料圖片/路透社)

Polymarket第三方服務商遭到黑客攻擊入侵。(資料圖片/路透社)

預測市場Polymarket周四（29日）表示，由於一家第三方軟件供應商遭到安全入侵，公司一度暫停旗下國際平台的交易，持續時間約為一小時，並將事件移交給執法部門。CNBC引述分析公司數據報道，逾700名用戶受影響，至少被盜取270萬美元。Polymarket承諾將全額賠償受影響用戶。

Polymarket隨後在Discord表示，被提取金額少於10,000美元的用戶，款項將於10月30日前恢復；被提取金額超過10,000美元的用戶，則須簽署相關文件後，方可獲恢復資金。

在美東時間周四下午約1時半，多名用戶在反映錢包出現未授權提款，引發恐慌。據CNBC引述消息報道，本次問題涉及Polymarket第三方服務商、英國網站效能監測與調試平台DebugBear遭到黑客入侵，而Polymarket已將事件報告給英國相關部門。

Polymarket等預測市場近年交投顯著飆升，用戶越來越多交易與各類合約，包括選舉結束、體育賽事、金融、地緣政治事件，甚至是《GTA 6》的發售日期。

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