Polymarket第三方服務商遭入侵　一度停交易　至少270萬美元被盜

預測市場Polymarket周四（29日）表示，由於一家第三方軟件供應商遭到安全入侵，公司一度暫停旗下國際平台的交易，持續時間約為一小時，並將事件移交給執法部門。CNBC引述分析公司數據報道，逾700名用戶受影響，至少被盜取270萬美元。Polymarket承諾將全額賠償受影響用戶。
Polymarket隨後在Discord表示，被提取金額少於10,000美元的用戶，款項將於10月30日前恢復；被提取金額超過10,000美元的用戶，則須簽署相關文件後，方可獲恢復資金。
在美東時間周四下午約1時半，多名用戶在反映錢包出現未授權提款，引發恐慌。據CNBC引述消息報道，本次問題涉及Polymarket第三方服務商、英國網站效能監測與調試平台DebugBear遭到黑客入侵，而Polymarket已將事件報告給英國相關部門。
Polymarket等預測市場近年交投顯著飆升，用戶越來越多交易與各類合約，包括選舉結束、體育賽事、金融、地緣政治事件，甚至是《GTA 6》的發售日期。
We've identified & fixed an issue impacting our international platform, Polymarket.com. One of our 3rd party providers was compromised, and we have referred this to relevant law enforcement. Anyone who has been impacted will be made whole. Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted trading & are working to bring the platform back online.— Polymarket Traders (@PolymarketTrade) October 29, 2026
We're impacted by an ongoing security incident. If you use our RUM product, please remove the embed code from your website.— DebugBear (@DebugBear) October 29, 2026