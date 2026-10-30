美國網紅直播被觀眾二維碼代點餐　12000美金帳單獲日本餐廳減價

I wanna clear up the restaurant situation in Japan. Due to the language barrier, I genuinely thought I was responsible for a $12,000 bill initially. I told the restaurant I’d cover it, asked them to give the extra food to families, and left my assistant to handle everything because my stream was cut and i wanted to get back. When I got back on stream, I was frustrated and thinking I owed $12,000, I started talking and trolling about it on stream like an idiot. After, i found out I only had to pay for the extra food that was already prepared not the entire bill. Where I went wrong was not correcting the story once I found out. I never expected it to go so viral, and im dumb and thought it was funny. I don’t care about the hate at all, twitter pages have an agenda and this fits it. But what i do care about is how i didn’t realize it could negatively effect the restaurant and that’s on me and i apologize. I never had bad intentions or intended for the restaurant to receive any hate. None of this was their fault, it was the people who sent the orders in and mine. I reached out to them to make things right and I do apologize for not clearing things up sooner.