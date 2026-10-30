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出版：2026-Oct-30 18:12
更新：2026-Oct-30 18:12

美國網紅直播被觀眾二維碼代點餐　12000美金帳單獲日本餐廳減價

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美國網紅直播出現了點餐二維碼，結果遭惡搞。(影片截圖)

美國一名網紅在日前，與女友到日本旅遊。他們在一間居酒居直播時，因為直播中出現了點餐的QR code，結果被觀眾惡搞狂點食物，最終帳單約189萬日圓（約1.2萬美元）。不過，網紅因為沒有透露最後獲店家減免部份費用，而被網民鬧爆，並因此道歉。

涉事的網紅利斯（Lacey），在Twitch平台上有351萬的追隨者。他在周三（28日）晚，與女友在東京的一間居酒屋直播用膳，期間點餐用的二維碼意外上鏡，觀看直播的觀眾為他不斷代點餐。最後，帳單的價格讓二人目瞪口呆。利斯之後中止直播，在直播恢復後，他交代自己要支付逾1.2萬美元的帳單。

事後，居酒屋在Instagram上表示，沒有要求利斯支付全部1.2萬美元的帳單，而是為他核對過，客人有食用的菜單，因此沒有讓他支付全部。利斯在今日於社交平台上X解釋，他自稱表示願意支付全部的帳單，但店家還是有給予通融。他表示，最初直播稱自己要支付1.2萬美元只是向觀眾開玩笑，但沒想到會傳播得這麼廣，他就此道歉，同時又為對店家造成困擾而道歉。他表示，店家方面沒有過錯，問題只在於自己，他又指自己之後有向店家，就自己未能及時澄清誤會而道歉。

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