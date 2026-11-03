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出版：2026-Nov-03 13:39
更新：2026-Nov-03 13:39

環遊世界28年行5萬公里！英國冒險家跨越4大洲後與母親相擁

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英國冒險家Karl Bushby花28年環遊世界，日前回家母親激情相擁。（路透）

英國冒險家Karl Bushby花28年環遊世界，日前回家母親激情相擁。（路透）

英國冒險家Karl Bushby歷經28年徒步旅程，11月2日終於返回英格蘭東北部的家鄉侯城（Hull），完成環遊世界的壯舉。他與母親Angela激動相擁，正式結束跨越4大洲、30個國家、約5萬公里的漫長冒險。

Karl Bushby由1998年11月1日從智利蓬塔阿雷納斯（Punta Arenas）出發，當時29歲，原本預計花約12年完成旅程，但因資金問題、新冠疫情、邊境限制及行政程序延誤，行程一路延長至28年，直到57歲終於回到家。

游過裏海英倫海峽

為了堅持徒步環遊世界，Karl Bushby盡可能不搭乘任何交通工具。他穿越危險叢林、酷熱沙漠及冰凍苔原，他徒步穿越白令海峽冰層，並游泳渡過裏海（Caspian sea）與英倫海峽。

旅途中Karl Bushby曾多次面對危險。2001年，他避開哥倫比亞武裝衝突，卻因誤闖巴拿馬限制區域遭拘留18日；2006年穿越白令海峽時，曾遭遇北極熊、跌入冰冷海水，甚至險些失去所有裝備，獲救後又因非法進入俄羅斯遭拘留，面臨遣返。

此外，俄羅斯簽證問題讓他多年無法繼續前進。2012年遭拒簽後，他選擇從洛杉磯徒步約5,600公里前往華盛頓俄羅斯大使館抗議，最終才取得必要文件。

英國冒險家Karl Bushby跨越4大洲、30個國家、總計行了約5萬公里 英國冒險家Karl Bushby花28年環遊世界 英國冒險家Karl Bushby盡可能不搭乘任何交通工具，以雙腳穿越危險叢林、酷熱沙漠及冰凍苔原，甚至 英國冒險家Karl Bushby旅途中也曾多次面對危機，但都被他一一化解 英國冒險家Karl Bushby原本預計花費約12年完成旅程，最終花了28年環遊世界 英國冒險家Karl Bushby出發時29歲 英國冒險家Karl Bushby年輕時照片

無數陌生人助圓夢 與家人重聚

Karl Bushby在侯城市政廳受到數百名民眾歡迎，隨後推著裝載行李的手推車走完最後一段路，回到母親家中。母親見到他時激動落淚，兩人相擁的畫面令人動容。Karl Bushby表示，這趟旅程並非靠自己完成，而是靠全球無數陌生人的善意與協助。

結束28年冒險後，Karl Bushby也將重新與家人團聚，包括多年未見的兒子，以及首次見面的12歲孫女。至於未來生活，他坦言仍未肯定接下來該做甚麼，目前計劃參與演講及推出回憶錄續篇，並會製作紀錄片。

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

英國冒險家Karl Bushby環遊世界28年後回家，與母親Angela相擁（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby推著裝載行李的手推車環遊世界（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby環遊世界28年後回家，在侯城獲不少人歡迎（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby環遊世界28年後，計劃參與演講及推出回憶錄（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby環遊世界28年後，計劃參與演講及推出回憶錄（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby環遊世界28年後，57歲時回到家鄉侯城（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby環遊世界28年後，57歲時回到家鄉侯城（路透） 英國冒險家Karl Bushby為支持者簽名（路透）

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