英國冒險家Karl Bushby歷經28年徒步旅程，11月2日終於返回英格蘭東北部的家鄉侯城（Hull），完成環遊世界的壯舉。他與母親Angela激動相擁，正式結束跨越4大洲、30個國家、約5萬公里的漫長冒險。
Karl Bushby由1998年11月1日從智利蓬塔阿雷納斯（Punta Arenas）出發，當時29歲，原本預計花約12年完成旅程，但因資金問題、新冠疫情、邊境限制及行政程序延誤，行程一路延長至28年，直到57歲終於回到家。
游過裏海英倫海峽
為了堅持徒步環遊世界，Karl Bushby盡可能不搭乘任何交通工具。他穿越危險叢林、酷熱沙漠及冰凍苔原，他徒步穿越白令海峽冰層，並游泳渡過裏海（Caspian sea）與英倫海峽。
旅途中Karl Bushby曾多次面對危險。2001年，他避開哥倫比亞武裝衝突，卻因誤闖巴拿馬限制區域遭拘留18日；2006年穿越白令海峽時，曾遭遇北極熊、跌入冰冷海水，甚至險些失去所有裝備，獲救後又因非法進入俄羅斯遭拘留，面臨遣返。
此外，俄羅斯簽證問題讓他多年無法繼續前進。2012年遭拒簽後，他選擇從洛杉磯徒步約5,600公里前往華盛頓俄羅斯大使館抗議，最終才取得必要文件。
無數陌生人助圓夢 與家人重聚
Karl Bushby在侯城市政廳受到數百名民眾歡迎，隨後推著裝載行李的手推車走完最後一段路，回到母親家中。母親見到他時激動落淚，兩人相擁的畫面令人動容。Karl Bushby表示，這趟旅程並非靠自己完成，而是靠全球無數陌生人的善意與協助。
結束28年冒險後，Karl Bushby也將重新與家人團聚，包括多年未見的兒子，以及首次見面的12歲孫女。至於未來生活，他坦言仍未肯定接下來該做甚麼，目前計劃參與演講及推出回憶錄續篇，並會製作紀錄片。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
Inglês retorna para casa depois de dar a volta ao mundo a pé durante 28 anos O ex-paraquedista Karl Bushby pegou um avião para o Chile com US$ 500 no bolso e começou caminhada em 1998. Veja a reportagem completa: https://t.co/XAkHRQ4dwe #JN https://t.co/X3AQbSDz0d— Jornal Nacional (@jornalnacional) November 3, 2026
Karl Bushby, a 57-year-old former British Army paratrooper, walked up to his mother Angela's row house in Hull, England on Monday. He left it in 1998 and started walking at the bottom tip of Chile. No boats, no planes, no vehicles of any kind. Her first words: "Where have you been?" He figured five years. It took 28. Russia alone ate about 10, because visa problems and the Siberian weather only gave him a few months of walking a year. When Russia refused his visa in 2012, he walked more than 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington to protest. Turkey and Europe's passport-free zone both cap a British passport at 90 days in any 180. He'd hit the limit, wait it out in Mexico, then go back to the exact spot he stopped. Eurotunnel wouldn't let him walk the Channel Tunnel's service tunnel, so he swam the Channel. 20 hours in the water over three days. He came home with about $55. "Starting from zero." https://t.co/NZf7lQwYbU— IredcapI (@IredcapI) November 2, 2026