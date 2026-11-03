Karl Bushby, a 57-year-old former British Army paratrooper, walked up to his mother Angela's row house in Hull, England on Monday. He left it in 1998 and started walking at the bottom tip of Chile. No boats, no planes, no vehicles of any kind. Her first words: "Where have you been?" He figured five years. It took 28. Russia alone ate about 10, because visa problems and the Siberian weather only gave him a few months of walking a year. When Russia refused his visa in 2012, he walked more than 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington to protest. Turkey and Europe's passport-free zone both cap a British passport at 90 days in any 180. He'd hit the limit, wait it out in Mexico, then go back to the exact spot he stopped. Eurotunnel wouldn't let him walk the Channel Tunnel's service tunnel, so he swam the Channel. 20 hours in the water over three days. He came home with about $55. "Starting from zero." https://t.co/NZf7lQwYbU