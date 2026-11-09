印尼撲滅山火直升機墮河　1死2傷

SECOND HELICOPTER CRASH IN FOUR DAYS! WATER-BOMBING OPERATIONS TURN TRAGIC IN INDONESIA A deeply concerning situation is unfolding in Indonesia, where a second helicopter has crashed during aerial firefighting operations in Kalimantan within just four days. On November 8, 2026, a helicopter conducting water-bombing operations crashed into the Barito River in South Kalimantan while reportedly collecting water to fight raging forest and land fires. Initial reports from Indonesian news agency ANTARA indicate that the aircraft was believed to be a BNPB-operated Airbus Helicopters H225 (EC225LP) Super Puma. In a remarkable display of courage and community spirit, local residents rushed to the scene and helped rescue two crew members from the river. The full condition of everyone aboard was not yet officially established in the initial reports. BUT THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TRAGEDY... Just four days earlier, on November 4, an Indonesian Army Mil Mi-17V5 helicopter (HA-5235) crashed into the waters near Sungai Perlu, Central Kalimantan, while collecting water for a firefighting mission near Tanjung Puting National Park. That accident claimed the lives of THREE Indonesian Army personnel, while five others survived. The Navy subsequently recovered the helicopter's flight data recorder on November 7, and the investigation is continuing. TWO CRASHES. FOUR DAYS. ONE COMMON MISSION: FIGHTING DEVASTATING FOREST FIRES. Helicopter water-bombing is among the most demanding forms of aerial firefighting. Repeated low-level approaches, water collection, changing aircraft weight and challenging operating conditions make every sortie a serious undertaking. Our thoughts are with the affected crews, their families and everyone involved in Indonesia's firefighting operations. We hope for the recovery of those injured and commend the local residents and emergency responders who rushed to help. A stark reminder of the risks faced by aviation professionals working to protect lives, communities and the environment. 📹Credit: atap jebol / @lele_dugong Input: Windu Mukti W. @windumuktiw #Indonesia #Kalimantan #HelicopterCrash #WaterBombing #AerialFirefighting