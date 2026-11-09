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出版：2026-Nov-09 17:12
更新：2026-Nov-09 17:12

印尼撲滅山火直升機墮河　1死2傷

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印尼一架直升機在救火行動中墜毀。(網上圖片)

印尼一架協助撲滅山火的直升機，在周日（8日）跌落河墜毀，機上1名印尼籍機員死亡，另外2名外籍機員受傷送院，這是當地4日內的第2宗直升機事故。

印尼的災難緊急部門表示，一架在南加里曼丹省執行滅火任務的直升機，周日墜入當地的一條河中，機上的3名機員中，1名印尼機員死亡，另外2名分別澳洲及新西蘭的機員被發現時安全送院。據當地官員表示，墜毀的直升機是H-225型的超級美洲獅直升機，是當地一間與救災部門簽約的企業擁有。在網上的影片，直升機在河上準備用一個桶盛載河水，但直升機之後未有上升，反而繼續墜入河中。

在今次意外前的4日，印尼亦有另一架直升機加里曼丹島中部救火期間墜毀，機上3人死亡。軍方在上周末尋找到直升機的黑盒。在近月，印尼部份地區一直受山火影響，令東南亞不少地區受在有毒的煙霧濃罩。

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