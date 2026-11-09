印尼撲滅山火直升機墮河　1死2傷

印尼一架協助撲滅山火的直升機，在周日（8日）跌落河墜毀，機上1名印尼籍機員死亡，另外2名外籍機員受傷送院，這是當地4日內的第2宗直升機事故。
印尼的災難緊急部門表示，一架在南加里曼丹省執行滅火任務的直升機，周日墜入當地的一條河中，機上的3名機員中，1名印尼機員死亡，另外2名分別澳洲及新西蘭的機員被發現時安全送院。據當地官員表示，墜毀的直升機是H-225型的超級美洲獅直升機，是當地一間與救災部門簽約的企業擁有。在網上的影片，直升機在河上準備用一個桶盛載河水，但直升機之後未有上升，反而繼續墜入河中。
在今次意外前的4日，印尼亦有另一架直升機加里曼丹島中部救火期間墜毀，機上3人死亡。軍方在上周末尋找到直升機的黑盒。在近月，印尼部份地區一直受山火影響，令東南亞不少地區受在有毒的煙霧濃罩。
SECOND HELICOPTER CRASH IN FOUR DAYS! WATER-BOMBING OPERATIONS TURN TRAGIC IN INDONESIA A deeply concerning situation is unfolding in Indonesia, where a second helicopter has crashed during aerial firefighting operations in Kalimantan within just four days. On November 8, 2026, a helicopter conducting water-bombing operations crashed into the Barito River in South Kalimantan while reportedly collecting water to fight raging forest and land fires. Initial reports from Indonesian news agency ANTARA indicate that the aircraft was believed to be a BNPB-operated Airbus Helicopters H225 (EC225LP) Super Puma. In a remarkable display of courage and community spirit, local residents rushed to the scene and helped rescue two crew members from the river. The full condition of everyone aboard was not yet officially established in the initial reports. BUT THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TRAGEDY... Just four days earlier, on November 4, an Indonesian Army Mil Mi-17V5 helicopter (HA-5235) crashed into the waters near Sungai Perlu, Central Kalimantan, while collecting water for a firefighting mission near Tanjung Puting National Park. That accident claimed the lives of THREE Indonesian Army personnel, while five others survived. The Navy subsequently recovered the helicopter's flight data recorder on November 7, and the investigation is continuing. TWO CRASHES. FOUR DAYS. ONE COMMON MISSION: FIGHTING DEVASTATING FOREST FIRES. Helicopter water-bombing is among the most demanding forms of aerial firefighting. Repeated low-level approaches, water collection, changing aircraft weight and challenging operating conditions make every sortie a serious undertaking. Our thoughts are with the affected crews, their families and everyone involved in Indonesia's firefighting operations. We hope for the recovery of those injured and commend the local residents and emergency responders who rushed to help. A stark reminder of the risks faced by aviation professionals working to protect lives, communities and the environment. 📹Credit: atap jebol / @lele_dugong Input: Windu Mukti W. @windumuktiw #Indonesia #Kalimantan #HelicopterCrash #WaterBombing #AerialFirefighting— FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 8, 2026