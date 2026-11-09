美國兩名13歲少年玩飛天鞦韆半空拉扯 鋼鍊猛撞3人受傷(有片)

‼️ TWO 13-YEAR-OLDS CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CAUSING VIOLENT COLLISION ON FAIR RIDE, INJURING WOMAN AND TWO CHILDREN Columbia County, GA- Two 13-year-olds are facing charges after authorities say their reckless behavior on a carnival ride caused multiple swings to collide violently, leaving three people injured. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred during the county’s fall fair while the teenagers were riding a swing-style amusement ride. Investigators believe the two teenagers intentionally grabbed onto one another while the ride was operating, despite previously being warned by fair employees not to engage in the dangerous behavior. As the ride began slowing down, their actions allegedly caused the suspended swings to become unstable and slam into one another. The resulting collisions injured three people, including a woman and two children. The woman sustained injuries serious enough to require ambulance transportation from the fairgrounds. Two children were also treated for minor injuries. Authorities subsequently charged both 13-year-olds in connection with the incident. The specific charges have not been disclosed in the information available. The identities of the teenagers have not been released because they are minors. The incident has raised concerns about amusement ride safety and the potentially dangerous consequences of disregarding instructions from ride operators. Additional details about the woman’s condition have not been released. #news #crime #truecrime #georgia #carnival #viral