美國兩名13歲少年玩飛天鞦韆半空拉扯 鋼鍊猛撞3人受傷(有片)

美國兩名13歲少年在一個嘉年華會上玩機動遊戲「飛天鞦韆」，當眾人坐在鞦韆椅上於半高速擺動時，兩人不顧警告及他人安全，互相拉扯，引致鞦韆座椅失控碰撞，造成3人受傷。警方稱，一名女遊客因座椅與另一座椅嚴重碰撞受傷，須送院治療；另有兩名兒童受輕傷，在現場接受包紮後離開。兩名生事少年因事件被檢控。
飛天鞦韆｜座椅互相碰撞 尖叫聲四起
事件發生在上周六(7日)於哥倫比亞縣，片段可見鞦韆在半空高速旋轉之際，突然部分人的座椅互相碰撞，尖叫聲四起，有人甚至連人帶椅拋飛，情況相當恐怖。地面民眾也嚇至驚叫。Kristen Murphy當時正為玩該機動遊戲的孩子拍片，捕捉到事故發生的一刻。她當時第一個想法是「必須煞停該機動遊戲」，她的孩子在上面，須讓他們下來。Murphy的丈夫奔向控制台，其他家長也加入一起弄停鞦韆。當鞦韆停下來後，她迫不及待接回孩子，並發現有人傷勢頗嚴重。
哥倫比亞縣警方稱，調查人員相信兩名少年蓄意互相抓著對方，即使工作人員事前已警告不可這樣做。當鞦韆開始逐漸慢下來時，他們的舉動導致垂吊的鞦韆開始不穩定地搖擺，並互相撞擊。
‼️ TWO 13-YEAR-OLDS CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CAUSING VIOLENT COLLISION ON FAIR RIDE, INJURING WOMAN AND TWO CHILDREN Columbia County, GA- Two 13-year-olds are facing charges after authorities say their reckless behavior on a carnival ride caused multiple swings to collide violently, leaving three people injured. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred during the county’s fall fair while the teenagers were riding a swing-style amusement ride. Investigators believe the two teenagers intentionally grabbed onto one another while the ride was operating, despite previously being warned by fair employees not to engage in the dangerous behavior. As the ride began slowing down, their actions allegedly caused the suspended swings to become unstable and slam into one another. The resulting collisions injured three people, including a woman and two children. The woman sustained injuries serious enough to require ambulance transportation from the fairgrounds. Two children were also treated for minor injuries. Authorities subsequently charged both 13-year-olds in connection with the incident. The specific charges have not been disclosed in the information available. The identities of the teenagers have not been released because they are minors. The incident has raised concerns about amusement ride safety and the potentially dangerous consequences of disregarding instructions from ride operators. Additional details about the woman’s condition have not been released. #news #crime #truecrime #georgia #carnival #viral— Abby Blabby (@abbyblabby11) November 8, 2026