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出版：2026-Nov-09 17:51
更新：2026-Nov-09 17:51

美國兩名13歲少年玩飛天鞦韆半空拉扯 鋼鍊猛撞3人受傷(有片)

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美國兩名13歲少年玩飛天鞦韆半空拉扯 鋼鍊猛撞3人受傷(有片)

美國兩名13歲少年玩機動遊戲「飛天鞦韆」時於半空拉扯，導致鞦韆失控和3人受傷。(互聯網)

美國兩名13歲少年在一個嘉年華會上玩機動遊戲「飛天鞦韆」，當眾人坐在鞦韆椅上於半高速擺動時，兩人不顧警告及他人安全，互相拉扯，引致鞦韆座椅失控碰撞，造成3人受傷。警方稱，一名女遊客因座椅與另一座椅嚴重碰撞受傷，須送院治療；另有兩名兒童受輕傷，在現場接受包紮後離開。兩名生事少年因事件被檢控。

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飛天鞦韆｜座椅互相碰撞 尖叫聲四起

事件發生在上周六(7日)於哥倫比亞縣，片段可見鞦韆在半空高速旋轉之際，突然部分人的座椅互相碰撞，尖叫聲四起，有人甚至連人帶椅拋飛，情況相當恐怖。地面民眾也嚇至驚叫。Kristen Murphy當時正為玩該機動遊戲的孩子拍片，捕捉到事故發生的一刻。她當時第一個想法是「必須煞停該機動遊戲」，她的孩子在上面，須讓他們下來。Murphy的丈夫奔向控制台，其他家長也加入一起弄停鞦韆。當鞦韆停下來後，她迫不及待接回孩子，並發現有人傷勢頗嚴重。

哥倫比亞縣警方稱，調查人員相信兩名少年蓄意互相抓著對方，即使工作人員事前已警告不可這樣做。當鞦韆開始逐漸慢下來時，他們的舉動導致垂吊的鞦韆開始不穩定地搖擺，並互相撞擊。

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