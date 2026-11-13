美防長一行烈士墓前談笑遭喝斥 隔日授勳表彰盡責衛兵

A group with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was reprimanded by a U.S. Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day after someone in the group appeared to laugh following a photo. “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” the sentinel said. “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. "While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”