美防長一行烈士墓前談笑遭喝斥 隔日授勳表彰盡責衛兵

美國國防部長赫格塞斯（Pete Hegseth）周三(11日)因在阿靈頓國家公墓「無名戰士墓」（Tomb of the Unknown Soldier）前拍照時遭衛兵喝止，引發外界關注，他周四(12日)卻親自授予這名士兵聯合服役嘉獎勳章（Joint Service Commendation Medal），稱讚對方恪守軍紀，事件發展出現戲劇性轉折。
美聯社報道，赫格塞斯12日在社群平台發布照片，顯示他在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章，並寫道：「我們愛士兵、我們重視標準，做得好，士兵。」
墓園高聲笑談遭制止
事件發生於11日美國退伍軍人節。當天總統特朗普及副總統萬斯出席阿靈頓國家公墓紀念儀式，特朗普並向陣亡將士獻花圈。儀式結束後，赫格塞斯與妻子及幕僚在無名戰士墓前拍照，期間傳出大笑聲，負責守衛墓地的伊格萊西亞斯隨即出聲提醒：「所有訪客都必須時刻保持安靜與尊重。」
無名戰士墓是美國最受尊崇的軍事紀念地之一，安葬著第一次世界大戰、第二次世界大戰及韓戰中身分不明的陣亡軍人。自1948年起，美國陸軍第3步兵團「老衛隊」（The Old Guard）便全天候派兵守護墓地，無論晴雨均不間斷。
五角大廈發言人帕內爾（Sean Parnell）事後表示，士兵當時正確且尊重地提醒所有人遵守規範，並強調赫格塞斯及國防部始終尊重美軍官兵的犧牲。
國防部12日表示，赫格塞斯授勳伊格萊西亞斯，是表彰他11日在無名戰士墓執行職務的表現。聯合服役嘉獎勳章屬於較高階的軍事榮譽，通常不會授予低階士兵，因此此次授勳也受到外界注意。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
A group with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was reprimanded by a U.S. Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day after someone in the group appeared to laugh following a photo. “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” the sentinel said. “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. "While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2026