熱門搜尋:
黃仁勳 蔡天鳳碎屍案 車Cam直擊 鼠患 結業潮 新店關注組 C觀點 網上熱話 二手樓 周顯 健身 減肥 行山路線 擎海I
返回
國際
出版：2026-Nov-13 14:26
更新：2026-Nov-13 14:26

美防長一行烈士墓前談笑遭喝斥 隔日授勳表彰盡責衛兵

分享：
赫格塞斯在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章

赫格塞斯在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章

美國國防部長赫格塞斯（Pete Hegseth）周三(11日)因在阿靈頓國家公墓「無名戰士墓」（Tomb of the Unknown Soldier）前拍照時遭衛兵喝止，引發外界關注，他周四(12日)卻親自授予這名士兵聯合服役嘉獎勳章（Joint Service Commendation Medal），稱讚對方恪守軍紀，事件發展出現戲劇性轉折。

美聯社報道，赫格塞斯12日在社群平台發布照片，顯示他在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章，並寫道：「我們愛士兵、我們重視標準，做得好，士兵。」

美國國防部長赫格塞斯（Pete Hegseth） 美國國防部長赫格塞斯11日與妻子（Jennifer Hegseth、幕僚長Ricky Buria及其他高級幕僚前往無名戰士墓（影片截圖） 事發地點為阿靈頓國家公墓無名戰士墓（影片截圖） 負責守衛的美軍衛兵當場喝斥，要求安靜（影片截圖） 負責守衛的美軍衛兵當場喝斥，要求安靜（影片截圖） 隨行團隊被指在現場談笑、發出笑聲（影片截圖） 赫格塞斯在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章 赫格塞斯在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章 赫格塞斯在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章 赫格塞斯在五角大廈為陸軍專業士兵托馬斯．伊格萊西亞斯（Thomas Iglesias）佩戴勳章

墓園高聲笑談遭制止

事件發生於11日美國退伍軍人節。當天總統特朗普及副總統萬斯出席阿靈頓國家公墓紀念儀式，特朗普並向陣亡將士獻花圈。儀式結束後，赫格塞斯與妻子及幕僚在無名戰士墓前拍照，期間傳出大笑聲，負責守衛墓地的伊格萊西亞斯隨即出聲提醒：「所有訪客都必須時刻保持安靜與尊重。」

無名戰士墓是美國最受尊崇的軍事紀念地之一，安葬著第一次世界大戰、第二次世界大戰及韓戰中身分不明的陣亡軍人。自1948年起，美國陸軍第3步兵團「老衛隊」（The Old Guard）便全天候派兵守護墓地，無論晴雨均不間斷。

五角大廈發言人帕內爾（Sean Parnell）事後表示，士兵當時正確且尊重地提醒所有人遵守規範，並強調赫格塞斯及國防部始終尊重美軍官兵的犧牲。

國防部12日表示，赫格塞斯授勳伊格萊西亞斯，是表彰他11日在無名戰士墓執行職務的表現。聯合服役嘉獎勳章屬於較高階的軍事榮譽，通常不會授予低階士兵，因此此次授勳也受到外界注意。

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

ADVERTISEMENT

ad

恭喜你！獲取1分 !

更多積分任務