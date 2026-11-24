Welcome back, Jensen. I’m happy to see you return, and happy for my friends and former colleagues at NVIDIA. Looking back, I may have moved too quickly, and I don’t want to rush into another major decision. For now, I’d like to take some time to rest, reflect, and think carefully about my future. As part of that, I’m open to exploring the possibility of returning. Thank you for all the kindness and encouragement. Whatever comes next, I want to approach it with a clearer mind and give it the thought it deserves.