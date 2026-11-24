英偉達（Nvidia）創辦人黃仁勳近日因婚外情，以及涉及間諜疑雲，辭去公司行政總裁等職務，有工程師公開宣布辭職力挺黃仁勳。不過，英偉達董事會在周一（23日）宣布即日起恢復其行政總裁等職務。
在上海工作的英偉達工程師戴士欽（Darrell Dai）早前公開宣布辭職，但隨著黃仁勳回歸公司，戴士欽則坦言後悔當時的決定，直言「行動有點太快」（moved too quickly），並表示探索重返公司的可能。
早前公開表示辭職 稱黃仁勳有遠見
戴士欽早前在社交媒體表示，黃仁勳不只是一名企業行政總裁，更是一位值得敬佩的科技領袖。尤其黃仁勳對技術發展的前瞻眼光，早在深度學習成為熱門趨勢之前，就已投入「CUDA」的布局，讓公司得以在人工智能（AI）浪潮搶佔先機。
戴士欽提及，黃仁勳的遠見，以及多年來所建立的工作文化，一直是自己願意留在公司的重要原因；如今面對這樣的變化，讓他重新思考自己的方向，最終決定離開。
Welcome back, Jensen. I’m happy to see you return, and happy for my friends and former colleagues at NVIDIA. Looking back, I may have moved too quickly, and I don’t want to rush into another major decision. For now, I’d like to take some time to rest, reflect, and think carefully about my future. As part of that, I’m open to exploring the possibility of returning. Thank you for all the kindness and encouragement. Whatever comes next, I want to approach it with a clearer mind and give it the thought it deserves.— Darrell Dai (@darrell_dai) November 23, 2026