美國俄勒岡州日前發生一宗驚險墮海意外。一名男子為近距離觀賞天文大潮，竟然無視警方警告，帶同寵物犬兩度涉險闖入沙灘，最終遭巨浪無情撲倒，連累愛犬同被捲入怒海之中，幸好最後奇蹟生還。
綜合報道，事發於當地周二(24日) 早上約9時，警員巡邏期間，在坎農海灘發現該名男子違例在沙灘上駕車，截查下對方坦言想近距離觀看俗稱「帝王潮」(King Tides)的超級大潮，警員當場向他發出告票，並勸喻海洋變幻莫測，切勿靠近沙灘，應在安全距離外觀賞。詎料男子完全「當耳邊風」，沒多久，警方接報指有人與狗隻被海浪捲走，趕抵現場後赫然發現事主原來是同一人。
人狗最終奇蹟毫髮無損
網上流傳事發影片顯示，當時一名男子站在海灘入口樓梯，並罔顧其寵物犬的安全，竟然拉著牽引繩就讓狗狗自行進入沙灘，突如其來的巨浪瞬間將狗狗捲走，男子企圖拉緊狗繩，卻反被水流扯倒，同時亦甩去牽引繩，他還不及起來，就被浪捲走。影片在此完結。影片曝光後令大批網民擔心狗狗情況。警方隨後表示，事件中的男子及其犬隻最終成功脫險。報道指，男子及時游向另一處樓梯自行爬回岸上，其寵物愛犬則被海浪沖至海堤附近，獲多名熱心途人合力，將牠拉上安全地點。人狗最終奇蹟毫髮無損。
DRAMATIC VIDEO: New video out of Cannon Beach, OR shows the dramatic moment a man and his dog were swept away by a sneaker wave today as King Tides roared in. Authorities say police cited the man for driving on the ocean shore earlier on Tuesday as the man indicated he wanted a closer look at the surf. Police also warned the man to avoid the area due to hazardous conditions. A few hours later, the department received a call of a person and their dog swept away by the waves. Police have determined it was the same man that they cited earlier in the day. Both the man and the dog were able to reach another set of stairs and escape without injury. #ORwx #KingTides— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 25, 2026