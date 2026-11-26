DRAMATIC VIDEO: New video out of Cannon Beach, OR shows the dramatic moment a man and his dog were swept away by a sneaker wave today as King Tides roared in. Authorities say police cited the man for driving on the ocean shore earlier on Tuesday as the man indicated he wanted a closer look at the surf. Police also warned the man to avoid the area due to hazardous conditions. A few hours later, the department received a call of a person and their dog swept away by the waves. Police have determined it was the same man that they cited earlier in the day. Both the man and the dog were able to reach another set of stairs and escape without injury. #ORwx #KingTides