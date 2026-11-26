Breaking News Fire breaks out at Bangchak Oil Depot in Bangkok; Residents Ordered to Evacuate An explosion and fire have been reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district, sending thick black smoke into the sky. The Bang Na District Office has issued an urgent warning instructing residents in nearby areas to evacuate immediately. Students in the vicinity have also reportedly been evacuated. Firefighters and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene. The cause of the explosion, casualty figures and the extent of the damage have yet to be confirmed. Residents are urged to stay away from the area and follow official safety instructions. #thailand #fire #refinery #rescue #oil #crude #บางจาก