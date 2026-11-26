【更新】據外國媒體報道，爆炸已造成最少7人受傷，當中4人情況嚴重，並已送到當地的醫院搶救。曼谷當局表示，火警在不夠1個小時後就被救熄。曼差石油公司在社交平台上證實火警消息，並表示在調查爆炸的原因。
據報道，有關煉油廠在2012年都曾經發生爆炸及大火，並波及周邊的住宅區，之後需要2個星期修復設施。
BangChak just exploded! Again! #Bangkok #Fireball https://t.co/3OJBR8Jjf0— Richard (@RPOBB) November 26, 2026
泰國曼谷的中心地區發生油庫爆炸，當局呼籲附近的居民疏散。據當地媒體指，在當地時間今日（26日）的下午2時許接到緊急通報，指在曼谷拍崑崙區的曼差石油公司油庫發生爆炸。
據泰國的報道，事發在曼盆拍崑崙區素坤逸的油庫，在網上的影片見到火焰和濃煙都升上半空。鄰近的曼那區政府已發出緊急警告，指示附近居民立即撤離，而附近的學生也已被疏散。目前消防員及救援人員在現場拯救，未知爆炸成因及傷亡情況，但當居提醒附近居民要遠離現場。
Breaking News Fire breaks out at Bangchak Oil Depot in Bangkok; Residents Ordered to Evacuate An explosion and fire have been reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district, sending thick black smoke into the sky. The Bang Na District Office has issued an urgent warning instructing residents in nearby areas to evacuate immediately. Students in the vicinity have also reportedly been evacuated. Firefighters and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene. The cause of the explosion, casualty figures and the extent of the damage have yet to be confirmed. Residents are urged to stay away from the area and follow official safety instructions. #thailand #fire #refinery #rescue #oil #crude #บางจาก— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) November 26, 2026
นั่งทำงานอยู่ๆได้ยินเสียงระเบิดดังตู้ม โรงกลั่นน้ำมันไฟไหม้ #บางนา https://t.co/MgxTfvlTBJ— maryjeon (@maryjeonn) November 26, 2026