直腸遭插入異物造成危險，但病例仍屢見不鮮。印度一名男子的肛門遭插入一條長約4呎的花灑喉管，最終由當地醫院透過緊急手術成功取出並保住性命，事後醫療團隊手持取出的花灑喉管合照留念。
綜合報道，事發於12日，在印度拉賈斯坦邦，一名男子因與別人爭用洗手間而發生口角，期間遭對方暴力襲擊並强行塞入花灑喉管。他事後被送到醫院Mathuradas Mathur(MDM)搶救，經過醫生檢查，發現花灑喉管穿透直腸並刺穿大腸，深入腹腔內部，極度接近主要血管及重要器官，隨時可能引發致命的內出血或嚴重感染。
醫生團隊手術後拍片影相留念
普通外科主任Dinesh Dutt Sharma醫生立即率領團隊，於13日為病人進行緊急手術。最終成功將長達4呎的花灑喉管，並成功修補其受損腸道。手術後，醫生與團隊亦手持花灑喉管拍下影片及相片留念。男子目前已脫離生命危險並留在醫院康復中，至於手術費用全數由當地政府承擔。警方至今也未接獲任何報案。
A man was critically injured in Rajasthan's Jodhpur after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths with a nearly four-foot-long pipe following a dispute over using a toilet, doctors said. The pipe pierced his large intestine and went deep into his abdomen. He was admitted to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital on November 12, and an emergency surgery was carried out the next day. Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma, Head of the General Surgery Unit, said the team performed an enterotomy, an incision in the intestine, to remove the pipe. He said it had badly damaged the large intestine and posed a risk to vital structures including the aorta, ureter, major blood vessels and small intestine. Further damage could have led to internal bleeding, severe infection or death, he added. Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit called the case medically challenging and credited the surgical team. The treatment was provided free under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Yojana. The man is still undergoing treatment. He has not filed a police complaint, and none has been received so far.— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 22, 2026