A man was critically injured in Rajasthan's Jodhpur after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths with a nearly four-foot-long pipe following a dispute over using a toilet, doctors said. The pipe pierced his large intestine and went deep into his abdomen. He was admitted to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital on November 12, and an emergency surgery was carried out the next day. Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma, Head of the General Surgery Unit, said the team performed an enterotomy, an incision in the intestine, to remove the pipe. He said it had badly damaged the large intestine and posed a risk to vital structures including the aorta, ureter, major blood vessels and small intestine. Further damage could have led to internal bleeding, severe infection or death, he added. Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit called the case medically challenging and credited the surgical team. The treatment was provided free under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Yojana. The man is still undergoing treatment. He has not filed a police complaint, and none has been received so far.