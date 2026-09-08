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出版：2026-Sep-08 18:59
更新：2026-Sep-08 18:59

小鵬機械人生產線正式啟用　自行走下生產線(有片)

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小鵬集團公布，旗下機械人「IRON」生產線正式啟用，並自主走下生產線。(影片截圖片)

小鵬集團公布，旗下機械人「IRON」生產線正式啟用，並自主走下生產線。(影片截圖片)

小鵬集團（9868）公布，旗下機械人「IRON」生產線正式啟用，成為全球首條通用人形機械人完成自動化生產線，機械人並自主走下生產線。據內媒報道，小鵬機械人將於今年底正式進入量產階段，並於2027年上市。

小鵬集團公布，旗下機械人「IRON」生產線正式啟用。(網上圖片)

小鵬集團公布，旗下機械人「IRON」生產線正式啟用。(網上圖片)

公司創始人兼董事長何小鵬於社交媒體上表示，「IRON」這不只是一個聰明的工具或商品，希望能擁有「泛化」（generalization）能力，走入解決危險、重複的問題，讓生活變得更美好，又希望機械人會成為的夥伴、朋友，甚至是家人。

近期，小鵬機械人業務融資超9億美元，融資後估值逾63億美元，本輪融資獲IDG資本領投、高榕創投參投，並獲得騰訊（700）、阿里巴巴（9988）支持。

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