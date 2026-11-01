自我介紹英文教學｜標示語助你見工1分鐘講出重點（附範本）

想像一下自己正在面試，而對面的HR經過多輪面試後，神情已有點疲態。即使他們仍專業地就你的背景、經驗與期望發問，但當你開始回答時，他們卻將視線轉回電腦螢幕或筆記本上——讓你不禁懷疑，他們是否仍在聽你說話。 如果你遇過類似情況，你並不孤單。許多求職者以為只要清楚說明自己的履歷、資格與成就，就能表現出對工作的熱誠。然而，真正能打動面試官的，不僅是內容，更是你「怎樣說」。 尤其是在英語面試時，清晰的結構和自然的語言節奏非常重要。善用 「標示語」（signposting words），例如 “firstly”、“on top of that”、“as a result” 等，不但能清楚組織你的答案，還能讓聽眾更容易跟上思路，令你的表達更有條理、更具說服力。

文章由SEEK旗下領先的香港網上求職招聘平台 Jobsdb 提供

標示語（Signposting）是甚麼? Signposting 就是「語言路牌」，用簡短字眼指示你要講甚麼，可以連貫說話內容的單詞和短句，例如 first, more specifically, as a result，以便聽眾輕鬆理解及掌握你所講的內容。它是有指標性的，用以幫助對方清楚地了解你提及的所指何物，以及接下來將要交代的事情，為整段話的內容架起結構。 Signposting 的威力：同一段英文，差別有幾大？ X 沒有用 signposting 的回答（混亂） "I have excellent interpersonal skills. I’ve worked with a leadership coach… I focus too much on details…" 結論：有內容但無結構，HR 要自己理清脈絡。 ✔ 加入 signposting 後（流暢 + 有邏輯）

"I have excellent interpersonal skills. Which is why I’ve been working with a leadership coach… As for my weakness, I sometimes spend too much time on details. To address this, I set strict revision deadlines." 結論：HR 一聽就明你講到邊、下一句去哪。

為甚麼在面試中應該使用標示語？ 在我們講述在面試中使用標示語的重要性之前，用一個例子解釋一下，例如當HR問你「你的優點和缺點是甚麼？」（What are your strengths and weaknesses?）時： “I have excellent interpersonal skills. I’ve always understood how crucial it is for human resources personnel to show empathy. I consciously work on improving my listening and communication skills when interacting with other employees. I have been working with a leadership coach for the past year and a half. It has greatly honed my human skills. One of my career goals is to continue improving my soft skills so that I can impact the workplace for the better. I would say that I focus too much on the details. With any given task, I always find something that needs to be changed or improved each time I go over it, which can sometimes be a vicious cycle. I don’t want to spend too much time obsessing over minute details. I give myself deadlines for revisions. This helps ensure that I’m not making changes till the last minute.”

即使以上的回答已算得體及妥當，但這並不是最好的答案。求職者的回答缺乏連貫性，而且比較跳脫，不斷地從一點跳到另一點，HR要在腦中花些時間才能好好把這段話的意思連貫起來。 又看看這個版本聽來會否更好？ “I have excellent interpersonal skills. I’ve always understood how crucial it is for human resources personnel to show empathy, which is why I consciously work on improving my listening and communication skills when interacting with other employees. I have also been working with a leadership coach for the past year and a half. It has greatly honed my human skills. In fact, one of my career goals is to continue improving my soft skills so that I can impact the workplace for the better. As for my weaknesses, I would say that I focus too much on the details. With any given task, I always find something that needs to be changed or improved each time I go over it, which can sometimes be a vicious cycle. To make sure I don’t spend too much time obsessing over minute details. I give myself deadlines for revisions. This helps ensure that I’m not making changes till the last minute.”

3.按情境加入標示語 我們日常中已有運用標示語，只要把它們按情況加到面試中就可以輕鬆地把事情交代清楚了。以下有一些例子：

4.面試5大必用 Signposting（分類＋例句） 1) 開頭框架（用來展開內容） • First of all… • To give you an overview… 語句示範： "To give you a brief overview, I’ll share my background and key strengths." 2) 進一步說明（加細節） • More specifically… • In particular… 例句： "I improved team communication, in particular, by implementing weekly check-ins." 3) 對比（講優點/缺點必用） • However… • On the other hand… 例句： "I’m detail-oriented. However, I’ve learned to balance speed and accuracy." 4) 舉例（任何面試問題都用得到） • For example… • For instance… 例句： "For example, I led a project that cut processing time by 30%." 5) 結果（講個人成就時用） • As a result… • 例句： "As a result, customer satisfaction increased significantly." 辭職前必讀：6個重要問題幫你確定是否真的準備好

5.鋪排一分鐘自我介紹 以下示範加入標示語的一分鐘自我介紹例子： "To begin with, thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself. My name is [Your Name], and I have five years of experience in marketing. To be more specific, my expertise lies in social media campaigns, content strategy, and data analytics. Over the past few years, I’ve led multiple cross-platform campaigns, and as a result, I’ve helped brands increase their conversion rates by around 20 to 30 percent. In addition, I’m someone who enjoys using data to solve problems and turning insights into actionable strategies. Lastly, I’m excited about the possibility of contributing my skills to your team and continuing to grow in a dynamic environment." 標示語看似是微不足道，但只要滲透在說話中，就能發揮很大的作用。下次面試前，在可提早預備的內容中，想想可以用哪些標示語能把它們有結構地連繫起來；你甚至可以練習並錄音，檢視自己選字及擺放的位置是否適當。記住提醒自己在面試中要多運用標示語，那就可以讓你把說話交代得更清晰，讓其他人更易理解了。