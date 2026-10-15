熱門搜尋:
蔡天鳳碎屍案 車Cam直擊 新皇崗口岸 俄羅斯鼠疫 結業潮 新店關注組 C觀點 網上熱話 二手樓 周顯 健身 減肥 行山路線 擎海I
返回
財經
出版：2026-Oct-15 10:40
更新：2026-Oct-15 10:40

蘋果據報12月推中國版AI　惟不包括新版Siri

分享：
據報蘋果準備12月在中國推出人工智能平台Apple Intelligence。(資料圖片/路透社)

據報蘋果準備12月在中國推出人工智能平台Apple Intelligence。(資料圖片/路透社)

據彭博引述消息報道，蘋果（Apple）準備12月首次在中國推出人工智能（AI）平台Apple Intelligence，但不包括最新Siri AI、圖像生成工具，以及蘋果今年宣布的新功能。

報道引述知情人士稱，蘋果計劃於12月在中國推出Apple Intelligence，作為即將發布的iOS 27.3更新的一部分，將包含兩年前率先在美國面向iPhone、iPad和Mac推出的AI功能，如自訂表情符號、通知摘要等功能。

蘋果在7月獲中國當局的初步批准，其後再與中國工業和信息化部磋商，以取得面向消費者推出服務的許可，一度認為可以在2025年5月發布Apple Intelligence，但隨後推遲至2025年底，又再次推遲至今年春季，最終延至今年12月。

為符合中國當局的監管要求，中國版Apple Intelligence將採用與阿里巴巴合作開發的安全限制及內容過濾機制，並容許監管當局審批AI模型；蘋果亦正與百度合作，開發與搜尋及Siri相關的功能。

易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） 易被AI搶飯碗高危職業/不易被AI取代安全職業｜。（am730製圖） AI (6).jpg

恭喜你！獲取1分 !

更多積分任務