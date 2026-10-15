蘋果據報12月推中國版AI　惟不包括新版Siri

據彭博引述消息報道，蘋果（Apple）準備12月首次在中國推出人工智能（AI）平台Apple Intelligence，但不包括最新Siri AI、圖像生成工具，以及蘋果今年宣布的新功能。
報道引述知情人士稱，蘋果計劃於12月在中國推出Apple Intelligence，作為即將發布的iOS 27.3更新的一部分，將包含兩年前率先在美國面向iPhone、iPad和Mac推出的AI功能，如自訂表情符號、通知摘要等功能。
蘋果在7月獲中國當局的初步批准，其後再與中國工業和信息化部磋商，以取得面向消費者推出服務的許可，一度認為可以在2025年5月發布Apple Intelligence，但隨後推遲至2025年底，又再次推遲至今年春季，最終延至今年12月。
為符合中國當局的監管要求，中國版Apple Intelligence將採用與阿里巴巴合作開發的安全限制及內容過濾機制，並容許監管當局審批AI模型；蘋果亦正與百度合作，開發與搜尋及Siri相關的功能。
This doesn’t include the new AI features part of iOS 27 in the U.S. and elsewhere, nor does it include Siri AI. Apple executives have little optimism for Siri AI to happen in China anytime soon. But I believe the updated Apple Intelligence will eventually land in China.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 14, 2026