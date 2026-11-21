在香港職場，打工仔最怕的事情之一，莫過於遇到一個身懷「神級idea」的老闆。雖然職場文化常叫我們要 「言聽計從」，但如果你明知老闆的想法行不通，夾硬去做，可能結果會令整個 project 出事，或連累自己受罰。作為團隊的一份子，打工仔有責任幫老闆「三思而後行」，尤其當他提出的方案可能影響整個團隊或者客戶。 不過，拒絕老闆可不是隨便說一句 “This idea is so bad” 就得，特別是當老闆是英語人士，直接講會好冒犯。以下小編將從五個層級分析如何婉轉拒絕老闆的壞主意，並附實用英文句子，幫你保護自己、維持專業。

文章由SEEK旗下領先的香港網上求職招聘平台 Jobsdb 提供

第1級：老闆提出壞主意（初步想法） 目標：先了解，不急著反對 當老闆初次提出一個方案時，我們首先需要 了解他的意圖，不要急於判斷「蠢不蠢」。有時候，老闆表達不清楚或你先入為主的偏見，會讓方案看似不可行。 應對策略：請老闆解釋意圖 • That’s a really interesting plan. Can you help me understand how we got there? （這個計劃很有趣，你可以解釋一下思路嗎？） • I am confused. Can you tell me more about this? （我有點不太明白，可以多講一點嗎？） • I see where you’re coming from — could you walk me through the reasoning behind this idea? （我明白你的想法，可以帶我仔細了解這個方案背後的原因嗎？）

第2級：老闆不放棄，繼續堅持 目標：先肯定對方，再提出你的憂慮 老闆若提出後仍堅持，你可以用「先讚後彈」方式，既尊重又不失立場。 應對策略：肯定 + 提出風險 1. I love the fact that this can reduce costs. My concern is that our customers may not like it. （我明白這方案能幫手減成本，只是我有點擔心客人未必接受。） 2. I can see why you suggest this to reduce costs. But what are your thoughts about the product quality? （我理解你這樣建議是為了減成本，但你覺得產品質素方面會否有影響？） 3. I like your point about reducing costs. But if we do this, there might be negative consequences like customers complaining. Can we explore alternatives?

第3級：老闆開始變強硬 目標：不硬撼，用專業建議引導方向 當老闆語氣變強，你應以「提出替代方案」方式轉移戰場。 應對策略：提出更好的做法 1. I suggest we re-evaluate our suppliers. This way we can reduce costs while maintaining quality — exactly what you wanted. （我建議我們重新評估供應商，這樣既可以減成本又能維持質素，亦符合你原本的要求。） 2. I think it could work even better if we re-evaluate our suppliers. （如果我們重新檢視供應商，我覺得成效會更好。） 3. I see what you mean, but I’m thinking about it a bit differently based on what you mentioned last time. Here’s my perspective… （我明白你的意思，但基於你上次提出的方向，我有少少不同想法。我的意見是……）

第4級：老闆決定「夾硬嚟」 目標：提出資源限制＋建議分工，保護自己 當老闆已決定要做，而你工作量爆滿，這時要「理性講數」、提出分工方案。 應對策略：用客觀資源講理 1. As you know, I already have several projects with the same deadline. I might not be able to deliver all of them at the quality you want if I handle this alone. （你都知道我手頭有幾個同一死線的project，如果全部都交給我，質素可能會受影響。） 2. Since Chris mentioned he has industry contacts, would it be better for him to take the lead while I support? （之前 Chris 都提過佢在行內有聯繫，不如由佢帶頭，而我負責支援會更好？）

3. To ensure the project succeeds, would it help if another team member takes the lead and I support them? （為確保項目成功，不如交由另一位團隊成員主導，而我做後備支援？） 見工面試︱畢業生4個辛酸位 HR又壓價 傾人工做錯呢步注定失敗？

第5級：老闆強行落實 目標：接受現實、保持專業、減低風險 形勢已不可逆轉，你不應再糾纏，而是保持專業、記錄清楚、做好你能力範圍內的事。 應對策略：專業收尾、留下紀錄 1. Understood. I’ll do my best to make this work as smoothly as possible. （明白，我會盡力令整件事順利推進。） 2. Got it — I’ll proceed as discussed and update you if I encounter any issues. （收到，我會按我們討論的方向做，有問題會即時告知。） 3. I understand your point. I’ll focus on delivering this successfully while keeping your suggestions in mind. （我明白你的指示，我會記住你的建議，並專注完成這項目。）