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出版：2026-Oct-21 17:11
更新：2026-Oct-21 17:11

AI導致零件成本攀升　傳PS6售價或破千美元　Sony曾表示不打算「蝕賣」

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PS6近日傳出因硬件成本攀升，令售價可能突破1,000美元。(資料圖片)

PS6近日傳出因硬件成本攀升，令售價可能突破1,000美元。(資料圖片)

Sony下一代遊戲主機PlayStation 6（PS6）目前尚未公布推出日期，但近日傳出因硬件成本攀升，令售價可能突破1,000美元（約7,800港元）。據知名硬件爆料者「Kepler_L2」在網上論壇上表示，PS6單是記憶體（RAM）及快閃記憶體（NAND Flash）成本就可能超過680美元。

「Kepler_L2」在網上論壇上表示，PS6單是記憶體（RAM）及快閃記憶體（NAND Flash）成本就可能超過680美元。(網上圖片)

「Kepler_L2」在網上論壇上表示，PS6單是記憶體（RAM）及快閃記憶體（NAND Flash）成本就可能超過680美元。(網上圖片)

在AI熱潮下，AI對記憶體晶片的需求暴增，導致上記憶體售價格持續在高位。「Kepler_L2」在社交媒體上強調，Sony最初設計PS6時，並未打算以超過1,000美元的售價推出，因為Sony沒有預料到記憶體晶片的價格會飆升5倍。

索尼互動娛樂（Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC）行政總裁西野秀明早前在6月表示，零件價格導致成本上漲，不可能完全由公司負擔，公司亦不打算以「蝕賣」方式銷售遊戲機。近期記憶體售價格仍持續在高位，不少外媒推測PS6售價可能突破1,000美元。

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