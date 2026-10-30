Bitcoin｜幣安遭黑客入侵　凍結30億美元資產　比特幣曾跌穿7.7萬美元關

全球最大的加密貨幣交易所幣安（Binance）被黑客攻擊，公司宣布暫停所有存取款服務，作為預防措施，導致約30億美元資產被凍結。公司強調，將承擔所有損失，所有用戶的資產絕對安全。比特幣價格下跌2.8%，跌至77,400美元水平。
幣安在社交平台發文指，預料受影響金額約為63億美元。公司表示，經初步調查發現可能涉及一名工程師的手提電腦遭到黑客入侵，讓黑客可以提交未經授權的提款交易，目前尚未發現任何錢包私鑰外洩。公司將在調查完成後，發布一份詳細分析報告。
幣安提及，團隊正與執法部門調查和解決安全事故，在進行安全檢查期間要凍結相關資產和暫停存取，稍後會提供進一步消息。
幣安聯合創辦人趙長鵬預計，所有用戶資金可獲全額賠償。趙長鵬目前不再負責該公司的日常運營，但仍是公司最大股東。
受事件影響，比特幣價格一度暴跌逾3%，跌破7.7萬美元水平，創9月以來的最低水平，其後跌幅收窄，較早時重上7.7萬美元水平，報77,349美元。據加密貨幣數據平台CoinGlass統計，加密貨幣投資者在過去24時內，爆倉14.9億美元（約117億港元）。
CoinMarketCap的「恐懼與貪婪指數」跌至「恐懼」水平，在過去一星期則大部分處於「中性」水平，反映投資者的情緒開始恐慌。
Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified. The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far. Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. User funds are safe. We will also publish an updated Proof of Reserves once the remediation is complete. As an immediate precaution, Binance has: - temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed; - revoked the affected address authorisation; - engaged law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice. Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates. Please feel free to contact Binance Customer Support if you have any further questions. https://t.co/ywB2mKFy0p— Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026
User funds are safe! It does look like a hack on Binance. Appreciate the quick freeze from Tether (~$971m) and Circle (~$823m). I don't manage Binance (.com) anymore, but as a shareholder, I expect all user funds will be fully covered.— CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 29, 2026