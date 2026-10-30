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出版：2026-Oct-30 10:59
更新：2026-Oct-30 10:59

Bitcoin｜幣安遭黑客入侵　凍結30億美元資產　比特幣曾跌穿7.7萬美元關

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幣安被黑客攻擊，公司宣布暫停所有存取款服務。(資料圖片/路透社)

幣安被黑客攻擊，公司宣布暫停所有存取款服務。(資料圖片/路透社)

全球最大的加密貨幣交易所幣安（Binance）被黑客攻擊，公司宣布暫停所有存取款服務，作為預防措施，導致約30億美元資產被凍結。公司強調，將承擔所有損失，所有用戶的資產絕對安全。比特幣價格下跌2.8%，跌至77,400美元水平。

幣安在社交平台發文指，預料受影響金額約為63億美元。公司表示，經初步調查發現可能涉及一名工程師的手提電腦遭到黑客入侵，讓黑客可以提交未經授權的提款交易，目前尚未發現任何錢包私鑰外洩。公司將在調查完成後，發布一份詳細分析報告。

幣安提及，團隊正與執法部門調查和解決安全事故，在進行安全檢查期間要凍結相關資產和暫停存取，稍後會提供進一步消息。

幣安聯合創辦人趙長鵬預計，所有用戶資金可獲全額賠償。趙長鵬目前不再負責該公司的日常運營，但仍是公司最大股東。

受事件影響，比特幣價格一度暴跌逾3%，跌破7.7萬美元水平，創9月以來的最低水平，其後跌幅收窄，較早時重上7.7萬美元水平，報77,349美元。據加密貨幣數據平台CoinGlass統計，加密貨幣投資者在過去24時內，爆倉14.9億美元（約117億港元）。

CoinMarketCap的「恐懼與貪婪指數」跌至「恐懼」水平，在過去一星期則大部分處於「中性」水平，反映投資者的情緒開始恐慌。

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