英偉達（NVIDIA）領導層變動相關消息持續引發關注，連帶牽動外界對公司未來發展及人才流動的討論。近日，一名在上海工作的英偉達機械人學習工程師戴士欽（Darrell Dai）公開宣布離職，並透露原因與黃仁勳及公司文化有關。貼文曝光後迅速引發熱議，短短2天獲13萬人按讚。
戴士欽近日透過X發文，分享自己在英偉達工作的感受。他表示，對自己而言，黃仁勳不只是一名企業行政總裁，更是一位值得敬佩的科技領袖。尤其黃仁勳對技術發展的前瞻眼光，早在深度學習成為熱門趨勢之前，就已投入CUDA平行運算平台的布局，讓Nvidia得以在人工智能浪潮崛起時搶佔先機。
欣賞黃仁勳建立公司文化 鼓勵嘗試
戴士欽真正認同黃仁勳的，不只是他的技術或眼光，而是他長年建立的公司文化。他指出，黃仁勳鼓勵工程師勇於探索、接受挑戰，即使過程中犯錯，也能從經驗中學習。此外，黃仁勳還會親自閱讀員工寄出的「Top 5」電子郵件，了解前線工作狀況，並與員工直接溝通。
戴士欽認為，對一間規模龐大的企業來說，領導者願意傾聽基層員工的聲音並不容易，而黃仁勳過去的做法，讓許多員工感受到想法受到重視，也相信工程師的意見能夠影響公司決策。
然而，這次事件卻讓他感受到截然不同的待遇。Darrell Dai坦言，自己並不清楚黃仁勳去留決策背後的完整細節，也無法預測相關審查結果，更不認為對黃仁勳的敬佩可以凌駕於制度與調查之上。但他無法接受的是，在尚未獲得合理解釋之前，就必須直接面對黃仁勳離開的結果。
難以接受意見被忽視
他直言，自己一直相信工程師的聲音對企業決策至關重要，但這次卻有意見遭到忽視的感受，這也是讓他最難以接受的地方。
對戴士欽而言，企業能否持續壯大並不只取決於技術或營收表現，還包括領導能力、管理，以及員工能否共同實現願景。員工對公司的信任感與歸屬感，同樣是企業成功的重要基礎。
他表示，黃仁勳的遠見，以及多年來所建立的工作文化，一直是自己願意留在NVIDIA的重要原因；如今面對這樣的變化，讓他重新思考自己的方向，最終決定離開。
貼文曝光後，短短2天便累積13萬個讚，引起大量網友討論。不少人認為，這次事件讓外界重新看見黃仁勳對NVIDIA的重要性，也有人感嘆，真正讓員工願意留下來的原因除了人工與職位，更重要的是領導者能否讓團隊感受到被尊重。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
I’ve decided to leave NVIDIA. There are a few things I want to say. As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO. I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone’s priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today’s AI. I have seen that same vision in physical AI: investing in robotics, sharing open-source tools and projects, and building computing platforms that bring AI into the physical world. This is the work I do every day—and a future I believe in. But what matters most to me is the culture he helped build. Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes. Jensen reads employees’ Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard. That is why this has been so disappointing. I do not have all the facts surrounding the allegations, and I cannot prejudge the investigation. My admiration for Jensen does not put him above scrutiny. What I find difficult to accept is having to come to terms with his departure before receiving an explanation that helps me understand it. What this means for our direction, our culture, and the people doing the work remains unclear to me. I have felt that engineers’ perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected. I understand that some information cannot be shared immediately. But that does not erase the feeling of being left outside a decision that affects the company we help build every day. A company’s greatness comes from its leadership, its governance, and the people who turn its ambitions into reality. Employees’ trust and sense of belonging are part of that, too. Jensen’s vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close. I leave with sadness and gratitude. The colleagues I have worked with, and the work we believed in together, will always matter to me. These are my personal views.— Darrell Dai (@darrell_dai) November 15, 2026