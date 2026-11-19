英偉達（NVIDIA）共同創辦人黃仁勳涉出軌後請辭風波持續延燒，美國億萬富豪投資者、Pershing Square Capital Management創辦人阿克曼（Bill Ackman）昨日（11月18日）公開砲英偉達董事會，指控董事會在尚未充分釐清指控前，就倉促迫使黃仁勳離職，未有考慮公司、股東及客戶的利益，可能違反董事應盡的受託責任。
轟董事會未有考慮股東及客戶利益
阿克曼在X發文表示，英偉達董事會可能因媒體報道及黃仁勳涉及公司政策違規及出軌黃樂（Alice Huang）等指控，而決定解除其職務或迫使他請辭，但整個過程缺乏充分調查，也沒有審慎評估對公司及持份者的影響。他認為，董事會明顯是「倉促下判斷」，甚至連基本事實都尚未充分掌握。
這名「對沖基金大鱷」進一步指出，董事會雖然有權因行政總裁與下屬發生不當關係而詢使他辭職，但不應在沒有釐清事件性質、雙方關係是否涉及濫用權力前，就直接作出決定。他質疑英偉達董事會在調查尚未完成前，就公開重申無意讓黃仁勳復職，讓原本的決策失誤進一步擴大。
質疑英偉達董事會擔心負面報道
他更批評，董事會似乎是因為擔心媒體負面報道，才急於採取行動，而非真正基於公司最佳利益做出判斷，並形容這一連串事件是嚴重的公司管理失敗。
風波源於黃仁勳近期捲入私人關係爭議。相關媒體報道指出，他涉及多段婚外情。黃仁勳於11月12日請英偉達行政總裁、總裁及董事職務。輝達董事會主席Harvey Jones表示董事會已一致接受辭呈，目前沒有讓黃仁勳復職的計劃。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
I believe the @nvidia board is not acting in the best interest of shareholders nor in a manner consistent with their fiduciary duties. What we know is that the board fired Jensen or forced his resignation for violating company policy and/or in response to the accusation of an affair with a spy. They did so without careful consideration of the impact on the company, its customers, its shareholders or other stakeholders. They rushed to judgment without the benefit of careful due diligence or even with a basic understanding of the facts. How do we know this? We know this by how quickly Jensen was fired and how little was known at the time of his firing. It takes time to convene a board meeting. There was time, maybe, for one Zoom. And this is a decision that should have been made by a board sitting in person and carefully deliberating the facts once they are known. And they should have slept on the decision and met again the day after to discuss the facts, the risks and the other implications of their decision. The timing and lack of information did not allow for careful board deliberation. While boards can fire a CEO for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, it should not be an automatic decision. That is why we have boards comprised of humans and not agents. A board should consider whether or not such a relationship was consensual or whether it was an abuse of power dynamics. And a board has to consider what the impact of the firing is on all stakeholders. If I were in this board, I would not have rushed to judgment based on articles in the media. I would have made sure the board had all of the facts so it could make a careful and informed decision. Boards of Delaware companies have a duty of care which means they must make informed, prudent and good faith decisions. This clearly did not happen here. What law firm is advising this board? Or is the board even taken good legal advice? It doesn’t look like it. And now the board is compounding its failures by insisting that there is no possibility for Jensen’s return as CEO. Why is it in the best interest of the company to foreclose the possibility of Jensen’s return and to do so before all of the facts are known? This is yet another breach of their duty of care. Furthermore, the board has launched an investigation whose scope is unknown. Investigations can be extremely damaging to a company and should be carefully targeted to address whatever facts need to be known rather than be overly broad in scope. In short, this looks like a series of major governance failures by directors that panicked due to headlines in the media. They likely felt compelled to do something because they were afraid of looking bad in the media, not because it was the right thing for them company. They couldn’t stand the heat. The board’s conduct here is shocking for a company of this scale and importance to our country and the world at large, particularly at this moment in history.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 18, 2026