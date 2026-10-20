英超｜賓福特不敵利物浦賽後報警　要求調查有人踢欖球落球場

英超的賓福特在主場不敵利物浦的賽後，表示已報警要求調查在網上一段影片，有人在比賽期間於鄰近的大樓踢一個欖球到球場。
在社交平台上，一段影片顯示在賓福特主場對利物浦的英超期間，在附近一幢大樓的天台，有人故意將一個欖球踢向賓福特的社區球場。影片顯示欖球已越過看台的上蓋，踢球的人和拍片者都在笑和歡呼。而另外有影片顯示，有球隊的職員將欖球帶離球場，比賽未受影響。然而賓福特在事後聲明，表示已經就事件報警。
賓福特指：「事件已交由警方跟進，球會正在配合有關部門的調查，以幫助查明責任人並採取適當行動，這可能會導致刑事訴訟。球迷、工作人員、球員和球證在比賽日的安全最為重要，球會將支持一切行動。」
🏴😳 Bizarre scenes during Brentford vs Liverpool on Saturday, as a supporter attempted to boot a RUGBY BALL onto the pitch from the roof of a nearby building. Brentford have since released a statement condemning the dangerous incident and confirmed that the matter has been referred to the police. The club are now assisting authorities in identifying those responsible, with potential criminal proceedings to follow. 😬 https://t.co/o5YwQspSwM— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) October 19, 2026