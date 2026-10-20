熱門搜尋:
蔡天鳳碎屍案 車Cam直擊 新皇崗口岸 法國示威 結業潮 新店關注組 C觀點 網上熱話 二手樓 周顯 健身 減肥 行山路線 擎海I
返回
體育
出版：2026-Oct-20 14:10
更新：2026-Oct-20 14:10

英超｜賓福特不敵利物浦賽後報警　要求調查有人踢欖球落球場

分享：
2026 10 17T150237Z 125531450 UP1EMAH13SDI8 RTRMADP 3 SOCCER ENGLAND BRE LIV

在賓福特對利物浦的英超比賽，有人從大樓踢欖球入球場，球會因此報警。(路透社)

英超的賓福特在主場不敵利物浦的賽後，表示已報警要求調查在網上一段影片，有人在比賽期間於鄰近的大樓踢一個欖球到球場。

在社交平台上，一段影片顯示在賓福特主場對利物浦的英超期間，在附近一幢大樓的天台，有人故意將一個欖球踢向賓福特的社區球場。影片顯示欖球已越過看台的上蓋，踢球的人和拍片者都在笑和歡呼。而另外有影片顯示，有球隊的職員將欖球帶離球場，比賽未受影響。然而賓福特在事後聲明，表示已經就事件報警。

賓福特指：「事件已交由警方跟進，球會正在配合有關部門的調查，以幫助查明責任人並採取適當行動，這可能會導致刑事訴訟。球迷、工作人員、球員和球證在比賽日的安全最為重要，球會將支持一切行動。」

恭喜你！獲取1分 !

更多積分任務