英超｜賓福特不敵利物浦賽後報警　要求調查有人踢欖球落球場

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😳 Bizarre scenes during Brentford vs Liverpool on Saturday, as a supporter attempted to boot a RUGBY BALL onto the pitch from the roof of a nearby building. Brentford have since released a statement condemning the dangerous incident and confirmed that the matter has been referred to the police. The club are now assisting authorities in identifying those responsible, with potential criminal proceedings to follow. 😬 https://t.co/o5YwQspSwM