巴西青年賽職球員大混戰　破紀錄51人被逐

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN IN BRAZIL IN A FOOTBALL GAME. A Guinness World Record was broken for the number of red cards in a single game, the Minas Gerais Under-20 Championship clash between Uberlândia and Mamoré saw 51 sendings off, including 43 players and eight members of coaching staff 🤯🟥 A mass brawl that began in the 54th minute saw the referee break a record that had stood since 2011 for the most expulsions in a single fixture, according to reports from O Tempo 😭 The referee's report indicated that the chaos wasn't limited to the players. Six ball boys reportedly participated in the aggression, throwing punches, kicks, and objects at players and members of the Mamoré coaching staff. Stretchers and chairs were also used in the fighting that took close to 40 minutes to subside, while local military police were forced to attend to assess the vandalism inside the stadium after the air had cooled 🇧🇷