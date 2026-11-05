巴西青年賽職球員大混戰　破紀錄51人被逐

巴西的一場青年賽事創下不光彩的世界紀錄，比賽途中兩隊共有51人被逐，成為足球史上最多紅牌的一場比賽。
比賽是巴西米納斯吉拉斯的U20錦標賽四強首回合，由烏貝蘭迪亞對馬莫雷。在比賽下半場初段，馬莫雷的達維（Davi）在球隊領先至3:1時，去到對手後備席前慶祝及嘲笑，烏貝蘭迪亞的守門員教練隨即與達維對峙，其後雙方職球員開始爆發衝突。在衝突前，兩隊已有3人被逐。比賽在暫停了40分鐘之後，球證向兩隊共有43名球員及8名職員被出示紅牌，並腰斬比賽。
據巴西媒體報道，比賽更召喚了當地軍警介入，原因是球場也受到嚴重的破壞。巴西警察報告指出，球場有14道門被破壞，還有更衣室的沐浴設施及檯凳都被破壞。烏貝蘭迪亞方面確認，球隊幾乎所有球員都要停賽，全隊餘7人可用，故此次回合已被判輸。因此馬莫雷已晉級決賽，烏貝蘭迪亞就打季軍戰。在足球歷史上，之前最多紅牌的紀錄是在2011年的一場阿根廷第5級聯賽，球證出示了36面紅牌。
GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN IN BRAZIL IN A FOOTBALL GAME. A Guinness World Record was broken for the number of red cards in a single game, the Minas Gerais Under-20 Championship clash between Uberlândia and Mamoré saw 51 sendings off, including 43 players and eight members of coaching staff 🤯🟥 A mass brawl that began in the 54th minute saw the referee break a record that had stood since 2011 for the most expulsions in a single fixture, according to reports from O Tempo 😭 The referee's report indicated that the chaos wasn't limited to the players. Six ball boys reportedly participated in the aggression, throwing punches, kicks, and objects at players and members of the Mamoré coaching staff. Stretchers and chairs were also used in the fighting that took close to 40 minutes to subside, while local military police were forced to attend to assess the vandalism inside the stadium after the air had cooled 🇧🇷— Peter O.U (@Parisdreams_emp) November 4, 2026