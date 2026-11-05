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出版：2026-Nov-05 13:42
更新：2026-Nov-05 13:42

巴西青年賽職球員大混戰　破紀錄51人被逐

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螢幕擷取畫面 2026 11 05 132904

巴西一場青年賽事，創下單場最多紅牌的尷尬世界紀錄。(影片截圖)

巴西的一場青年賽事創下不光彩的世界紀錄，比賽途中兩隊共有51人被逐，成為足球史上最多紅牌的一場比賽。

比賽是巴西米納斯吉拉斯的U20錦標賽四強首回合，由烏貝蘭迪亞對馬莫雷。在比賽下半場初段，馬莫雷的達維（Davi）在球隊領先至3:1時，去到對手後備席前慶祝及嘲笑，烏貝蘭迪亞的守門員教練隨即與達維對峙，其後雙方職球員開始爆發衝突。在衝突前，兩隊已有3人被逐。比賽在暫停了40分鐘之後，球證向兩隊共有43名球員及8名職員被出示紅牌，並腰斬比賽。

據巴西媒體報道，比賽更召喚了當地軍警介入，原因是球場也受到嚴重的破壞。巴西警察報告指出，球場有14道門被破壞，還有更衣室的沐浴設施及檯凳都被破壞。烏貝蘭迪亞方面確認，球隊幾乎所有球員都要停賽，全隊餘7人可用，故此次回合已被判輸。因此馬莫雷已晉級決賽，烏貝蘭迪亞就打季軍戰。在足球歷史上，之前最多紅牌的紀錄是在2011年的一場阿根廷第5級聯賽，球證出示了36面紅牌。

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