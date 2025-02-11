《哪吒2》「急急如律令」瘋傳譯為quickly quickly biu biu biu真相係點？DeepSeek ChatGPT4幫手答

《哪吒2》(NeZha 2)國際預告片截圖︰

哪吒2｜DeepSeek ChatGPT4解答「急急如律令」英文

也有內媒問人工智能聊天機械人DeepSeek「急急如律令」該怎譯，它給出5個建議，包括︰

．Swiftly, as decreed by law.

．Quickly, as commanded.

．With utmost urgency, by divine decree.

．Immediately, as per the mandate.

．Hasten, by the power of the decree.。

至於ChatGPT4給出的建議則有︰

．Swiftly, as the law commands.

．Quickly, in accordance with the decree.

．By the divine order, act swiftly.

．Hasten as the command dictates.

．Execute promptly as decreed by the law.

．By divine command, act with haste.

．In the name of the law, act swiftly.

．Let it be done immediately, as commanded by the decree.

．Swiftly fulfill the command, as ordained by the law.