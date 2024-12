Hu Ruocheng (China, b. 29 November 2015) successfully solved a Bead Pyraminx in 1.467 seconds at the Longjin Notary Office in Longyan, China, on 10 July 2022. Reviewed by the #WRCA, Hu Ruocheng broke the world record for the "Fastest time to solve a Bead Pyraminx". pic.twitter.com/BPWLONFu41