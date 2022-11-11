血糖管理專家 達致時刻自我血糖監測

1. 95% of the measured glucose values need to fall within ±8.4mg/dL (±0.47 mmol/L) or 8.4% of the laboratory reference values for glucose concentrations <100mg/dL (<5.55 mmol/L) or ≥100mg/dL (≥5.55mmol/L), respectively, when tested via subject obtained capillary fingertip results (patients with diabetes).

2. International Organization for Standardization. In vitro diagnostic test systems – requirements for blood-glucose monitoring systems for self-testing in managing diabetes mellitus (ISO 15197). International Organization for Standardization, Geneva, Switzerland, 2013.

3. Stuhr A and Pardo S. Impact of Real-World Use of the CONTOUR®DIABETES App on Glycemic Control and Testing Frequency. Poster presented at the Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM). November 8-10 2018, North Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

