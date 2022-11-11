血糖管理專家 達致時刻自我血糖監測

很多人以為可以憑感覺知道自己的血糖高低。要準確得知，正確方法是用血糖監測系統量測。自我血糖監測能反映您的血糖控制情況。透過定期的測試、記錄結果及與您的醫護團隊了解，您會學習到如何調節作息與飲食，達到更優化的血糖控制。最新CONTOUR®PLUS ELITE血糖機提供高準確度，超越ISO 15197:2013 1,2準確度要求。備有smartLIGHT™功能，5秒鐘內即知血糖是否在目標範圍內(綠色)，高於(黃色)或低於(紅色)，並可透過手機app3連接來幫助您更智慧地管理血糖。
1. 95% of the measured glucose values need to fall within ±8.4mg/dL (±0.47 mmol/L) or 8.4% of the laboratory reference values for glucose concentrations <100mg/dL (<5.55 mmol/L) or ≥100mg/dL (≥5.55mmol/L), respectively, when tested via subject obtained capillary fingertip results (patients with diabetes).
2. International Organization for Standardization. In vitro diagnostic test systems – requirements for blood-glucose monitoring systems for self-testing in managing diabetes mellitus (ISO 15197). International Organization for Standardization, Geneva, Switzerland, 2013.
3. Stuhr A and Pardo S. Impact of Real-World Use of the CONTOUR®DIABETES App on Glycemic Control and Testing Frequency. Poster presented at the Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM). November 8-10 2018, North Bethesda, Maryland, USA.