經痛異常或有子宮內膜異位症 藥物治療有效抑制增生 停藥後可回復受孕能力

目前除了手術治療外，仍可透過荷爾蒙治療抑制卵巢活動，從而紓緩因子宮內膜異位症所引致的症狀6。當中口服黃體酮為荷爾蒙治療藥物之一，有助抑制子宮內膜異位症，如患者有生育計劃，只需於準備懷孕前停藥，大部分患者的月經週期及受孕能力亦能恢復。惟不同患者的身體狀況均有分別，建議患者應與醫生商討，以選擇合適的治療方案。

（以上資訊由麥思敏醫生提供）

1 Bulletti C, Coccia ME, Battistoni S, Borini A. Endometriosis and infertility. J Assist Reprod Genet. 2010 Aug; 27(8):441-7.

