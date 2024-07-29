熱門搜尋:
2024-07-29 07:30:00
經痛異常或有子宮內膜異位症 藥物治療有效抑制增生 停藥後可回復受孕能力

不少女士受到每月經痛困擾，部分女士誤以為屬正常，於是自行服用止痛藥以減輕痛楚，但其實經痛有機會是子宮發出的警號，提醒女士需留意是否患上婦科疾病，如子宮內膜異位症等。生殖醫學科專科麥思敏醫生指：「不少女士忽視經痛的嚴重性，認為自己的痛楚程度屬『正常』，但其實一旦發現經痛問題且影響日常生活，便應盡早求醫。萬一患上子宮內膜異位症，或有機會導致不孕1。」

經痛程度與子宮內膜異位症嚴重性無關

經痛雖屬子宮內膜異位症的症狀之一，但並非所有出現經痛的女士均患有子宮內膜異位症。經痛分為原發性經痛及繼發性經痛，前者是因月經期間子宮肌肉活動而產生痛楚，痛楚一般隨著年齡增長而減輕，而後者則是因疾病造成，進行治療前需了解經痛的成因以對症下藥，希望能紓緩症狀2

不少人誤以為經痛程度可反映子宮內膜異位症的嚴重程度，但兩者其實並沒有直接關係。當女士因症狀而求診，醫生會為她們進行超聲波檢查3，觀察子宮、輸卵管及卵巢等位置的健康狀況，檢查有否因子宮內膜異位而衍生的囊腫，同時亦可了解囊腫的大小及數量。

進行手術需考慮多項因素 若卵巢儲備受損或影響受孕能力

雖目前仍未能得知子宮內膜異位症的確實成因，但這必然與女性荷爾蒙有密切關係，因此只要女士仍有月經，亦可能會持續受此病困擾。即使進行了手術，術後仍有機會復發4，因為手術只能清除已出現的子宮內膜異位組織及朱古力瘤。另外，手術期間亦有機會令正常的卵巢組織受損，影響生育能力5。除囊腫的體積外，患者的症狀及生育計劃亦為考慮因素。

麥醫生分享一名年屆30多歲的女患者個案，由於患者的子宮內膜異位症屬中度至嚴重程度，且已進行兩次手術，令到卵巢儲備不足以自然懷孕，及後需透過注射排卵針，才能成功懷孕。

荷爾蒙治療抑制內膜增生 有助紓緩症狀

目前除了手術治療外，仍可透過荷爾蒙治療抑制卵巢活動，從而紓緩因子宮內膜異位症所引致的症狀6。當中口服黃體酮為荷爾蒙治療藥物之一，有助抑制子宮內膜異位症，如患者有生育計劃，只需於準備懷孕前停藥，大部分患者的月經週期及受孕能力亦能恢復。惟不同患者的身體狀況均有分別，建議患者應與醫生商討，以選擇合適的治療方案。

 

（以上資訊由麥思敏醫生提供）

 

