8成受訪者稱使用含雜質*肉毒桿菌素效果遞減 國際專家呼籲用家應選擇純淨+肉毒桿菌素

另一調查顯示,超過八成(84%)亞太區醫護專業人員受訪者承認不同肉毒桿菌素品牌之間在配方和純度上存在差異。而超過 90% 的受訪者同意定期接受含有雜質 * 的肉毒桿菌素治療可能導致用家產生中和抗體 4 。因此,在會議上亦發佈了由Dr. Niamh Corduff帶領所撰寫的「A 型肉毒桿菌素抗藥性對消費者及醫護專業人員的實際影響:國際多學科專家小組的審查及共識指引」(Real-world Implications of Botulinum Neurotoxin A Immunoresistance for Consumers and Aesthetic Practitioners: Insights from ASCEND Multidisciplinary Panel),指引內再次強調提高大眾對肉毒桿菌素抗藥性認知的重要性,以及監管機構在確保使用純淨 + 肉毒桿菌素的重要性 5 。

1 Based on a consumer market study conducted in 2024 on "Consumer Experience with Declining Treatment Effects" by Merz Aesthetics in partnership with Frost & Sullivan across 9 Asia Pacific territories (Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand) and included 2,588 Botulinum toxin users from the ages of 21 to 55 years old.

2 Based on a consumer market study conducted in 2021 on "Consumer Experience with Declining Treatment Effects" by Merz Aesthetics in partnership with Frost & Sullivan across 8 Asia Pacific territories (Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand) and included 2,441 Botulinum toxin users from the ages of 21 to 55 years old.

3 Based on a consumer market study conducted in 2018 on "Consumer Experience with Declining Treatment Effects" by Merz Aesthetics in partnership with Frost & Sullivan across 8 Asia Pacific territories (Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand) and included 2,441 Botulinum toxin users from the ages of 21 to 55 years old

4 Based on an aesthetics healthcare professionals market study conducted in 2024 on "HCPs Experience with Declining Treatment Effects Among Botulinum Toxin Users" by Merz Aesthetics in partnership with Frost & Sullivan across 8 Asia Pacific territories (Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand) and included 242 aesthetic healthcare practitioners.

5 Corduff N, Park JY, Calderon PE, Choi H, Dingley M, Ho WWS, Martin MU, Suseno LS, Tseng FW, Vachiramon V, Wanitphakdeedecha R, Yu JNT. Real-world Implications of Botulinum Neurotoxin A Immunoresistance for Consumers and Aesthetic Practitioners: Insights from ASCEND Multidisciplinary Panel. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2024;12(6):e5892.

6 Park JY et al. Plast Recontr Surg Glob Open. 2020:8(1)e2627

7 Kerscher M, et al. J Drugs Dermatol. 2019 Jan 1:18(1):52-57