以巴衝突｜德國籍女模「裸屍遊街」　母親聲稱「她還活著」(有片)

#BREAKINGNEWS:



Good news!



Shani Louk's mother says her daughter is alive. She called from a hospital in #Gaza.



She was speaking to WSJ a short while ago.#Israel #IsraelPalestineWar #HamasMassacre #PalestineUnderAttack #GazaUnderAttack #HamasTerrorism #GazaUnderAttack… pic.twitter.com/xPNwkJTbox