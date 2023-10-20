以巴衝突｜美發全球安全警示 籲國民提防恐襲及反美示威

以巴衝突持續之際，美國國務院周四(19日)發布全球安全警示，指世界各地的緊張局勢加劇，有可能發生恐怖襲擊，以及針對美國公民的示威或暴力行動，呼籲海外國民注意安全及保持警覺，並在外遊時在網上登記行程資訊，以便在緊急情況下獲美國使領館協助。
Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023
美媒統計，華府過去10年曾15次發布全球安全警示，對上一次是去年8月，美軍無人機擊斃阿蓋達時任領袖扎瓦希里之後。
以巴衝突令中東局勢不穩，美國位於阿根廷的大使館日前收到炸彈恐嚇電郵。美國國務卿布林肯早前下令美國駐外所有使領館進行緊急安全審查，以確定是否需要加強保安。