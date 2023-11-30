以巴衝突｜耶路撒冷巴士站槍擊3死8傷 兩哈馬斯成員向平民開火被斃(有片)

以色列與巴勒斯坦激進組織哈馬斯再次延長臨時停火協議之際，耶路撒冷有巴士站周四（30日）早上發生疑針對平民的槍擊案，造成最少3死8傷，兩名巴勒斯坦疑犯被擊斃，當局指他們是哈馬斯成員。美國駐以色列大使譴責襲擊，斥是恐怖主義行徑。
事發於東耶路撒冷的拉莫特，閉路電視片段見到兩名男子早上7時40分從私家車下車後，手持突擊步槍和手槍，向在巴士站等車的民眾開槍，多人中槍倒地，他們被兩名休班士兵及一名帶槍的平民擊斃。
以色列國家安全局表示，槍手是一對兄弟，來自東耶路撒冷社區，分別是38歲的Murad Namr和30歲的Ibrahim Namr，均是哈馬斯成員，曾因恐怖主義活動入獄。
TERROR ATTACK IN JERUSALEM:
2 Palestinians opened fire at civilians at a bus stop. Multiple casualties and injuries reported.
An armed civilian and off-duty soldiers jumped in and killed the terrorists.
This is what intifada means.
BREAKING:
Terror attack in Jerusalem
3 Israelis waiting at a bus stop killed by 2 shooters
4 in critical condition
The terrorists were swiftly killed by 2 armed off-duty Israeli soldiers & 1 armed civilian driving past
The killed are two 16 & 24 y old women & a 70 y old man