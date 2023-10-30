以巴衝突｜達吉斯坦示威者闖跑道尋以色列人逾20人受傷　機場一度關閉(有片)

以巴衝突持續，以穆斯林為主的俄羅斯達吉斯坦共和國，有反以色列示威者衝擊首府馬哈奇卡拉(Makhachkala)一個機場，並尋找以色列人逾20人受傷。俄羅斯當局一度關閉機場，並下令包括一架來自以色列的航班轉飛。
報道指，當地數百名示威者星期日(29日)去到機場，抗議有來自以色列的客機降落，他們強行闖入管制區揮舞巴勒斯坦旗幟，高喊「真主至大」、「猶太人在哪裡」，示威者衝入客運大樓並進入跑道包圍客機，試圖推翻警車，又查看到埗乘客的護照，以確認旅客是否來自以色列。當局緊急關閉機場，並派警員駐守。衝突中的傷者括警員和平民，至少2人情況危殆。
A lynch mob has stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to look for Jewish passengers after finding out that a plane from Tel Aviv is about to land.
They have also stopped police cars in front of the airport and are searching them for Jews.
A Lynch mob has stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia and is now going from plane to plane looking for Jewish passengers.
A plane from Tel Aviv was landing.
"tell us where the Jews are"
"tell us where the Jews are" pic.twitter.com/CEHrjrBmez
示威者包圍酒店要脅交出以色列人
亦有示威者包圍一間據報有一名以色列人入住的酒店Flamingo Hotel，他們威脅要該名以色列人出來，否則進入酒店將他拉出來。
以色列總理辦公室發表聲明，期望俄羅斯執法當局保護所有以色列公民和猶太人的安全，並對暴徒採取堅決行動。俄羅斯內政部表示，會根據閉路電視片段，確定涉事者身份，將他們繩之於法。
"Show your face, or we will come into the hotel and pull you out of there!"
"Show your face, or we will come into the hotel and pull you out of there!”
This is how a lynch mob looks like