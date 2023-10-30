熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-10-30 11:15:00

以巴衝突｜達吉斯坦示威者闖跑道尋以色列人逾20人受傷　機場一度關閉(有片)

達吉斯坦示威者闖跑道尋以色列人逾20人受傷，機場一度關閉。(X)

以巴衝突持續，以穆斯林為主的俄羅斯達吉斯坦共和國，有反以色列示威者衝擊首府馬哈奇卡拉(Makhachkala)一個機場，並尋找以色列人逾20人受傷。俄羅斯當局一度關閉機場，並下令包括一架來自以色列的航班轉飛。

報道指，當地數百名示威者星期日(29)去到機場，抗議有來自以色列的客機降落，他們強行闖入管制區揮舞巴勒斯坦旗幟，高喊「真主至大」、「猶太人在哪裡」，示威者衝入客運大樓並進入跑道包圍客機，試圖推翻警車，又查看到埗乘客的護照，以確認旅客是否來自以色列。當局緊急關閉機場，並派警員駐守。衝突中的傷者括警員和平民，至少2人情況危殆。

示威者包圍酒店要脅交出以色列人

亦有示威者包圍一間據報有一名以色列人入住的酒店Flamingo Hotel，他們威脅要該名以色列人出來，否則進入酒店將他拉出來。

以色列總理辦公室發表聲明，期望俄羅斯執法當局保護所有以色列公民和猶太人的安全，並對暴徒採取堅決行動。俄羅斯內政部表示，會根據閉路電視片段，確定涉事者身份，將他們繩之於法。

