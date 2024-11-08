以色列球迷荷蘭遇襲　內塔尼亞胡派兩飛機「救援」

一批以色列球迷，在荷蘭的阿姆斯特丹市中心受到多次的襲擊，並需要防暴警察到場保護。荷蘭首相斯霍夫（Dick Schoof）批評是反猶太人的襲擊，而以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）表示，派出兩架救援飛機到阿姆斯特丹。
事發因為一批以色列的球迷，前赴荷蘭觀看歐霸盃的聯賽階段賽事，阿積士主場對特拉維夫馬卡比的比賽。荷蘭警方表示，目前已有57人被捕，他們是在比賽前以色列的球迷與親巴勒斯坦示威者，於阿姆斯特丹的水壩廣場發生衝突有關，據報有以色列球迷在附近道路向示威者發放煙花以及扯下一面巴勒斯坦旗幟。而衝突在賽後持續，警察指他們無法分別參與衝突的人，因為部份穿上了黑色衣裝。在社交媒體的片後，有人在倒地後仍被拳打腳踢襲擊，部份人在叫親巴勒斯坦的口號。
Shocking pogroms against Jews in Amsterdam - fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv report that the attacks were premeditated by groups of Arabs.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 8, 2024
They gathered in clusters of 5 to 10 in alleys and key exits from various train stations, particularly around Dam Square and the streets near… pic.twitter.com/cdCiVJxxjy
斯霍夫表示一直關注事態發展，並與內塔尼亞胡有進行通話，並表示會讓相關人士承擔責任。以色列的軍方就形容，有關事件是針對以色列人的暴力事件，故內塔尼亞胡派出救援飛機到荷蘭協助以色列人離開。阿姆斯特丹市長哈賽瑪（Femke Halsema）早前指，會把親巴勒斯坦的示威者驅離告魯夫球場的周圍以避免麻煩，不過荷蘭的報道指一批示威者仍試圖前往球場，只是被防暴警察阻止。
以色列官員就呼籲球迷及國民盡量留在酒店，而據報以色列外交部稱有3人失去聯絡。
