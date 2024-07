伊朗機場驚傳可怕意外　維修技師遭波音客機引擎吸入當場慘死

#VareshAirlines Boeing 737-500 (EP-VAF) was parked at Cha Bahar Airport, #Iran, when maintenance was carried out on the right-hand engine.While the engine was running, a ground engineer who entered the safety zone was sucked into the turbine and died instantly.



