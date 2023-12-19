熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-12-19 13:03:00

冰島火山噴發畫面曝光　4000居民已撤離(有片)

冰島火山噴發畫面曝光，4000居民已撤離。(X)

島氣象局表示，經過數星期以來的劇烈地震活動後，冰島西南部雷克雅內斯半島(Reykjanes peninsula)火山噴發。有監控鏡頭拍到火山爆發的一刻，之後不斷有岩漿噴出。

火山在周一晚上10時左右爆發。距離火山約3公里的漁村小鎮格林達維克(Grindavik)原本住有近4,000名民居，在早於10月底，當局偵測到密集的地震活動，估計可能會火山爆發時已撤離，當局又關閉附近藍潟湖（Blue Lagoon）地熱溫泉。氣象局指，岩漿以每秒約100200立方米的速度流出，是該區過去火山爆發岩漿量的幾倍。海岸衛隊派出直升機，視察和評估受影響範圍。

首都機場維持開放但有延誤

火山噴發後，冰島國家民防部門要求民眾不要接近該地區，緊急人員正在對情況進行評估。首都雷克雅未克(Reykjavik)的機場維持開放，但有多班航理延誤。網上影片顯示，熔岩像噴泉一樣從地面裂縫噴湧而出，橙黃色的熔岩鮮艷明亮。

在過去的2個月裡，這個地區經歷了數千次的地震，但近幾週地震的規模有所下降，一度令部分專家認為噴發的風險降低。

