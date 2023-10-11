熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-10-11 12:29:00

動物警察？｜英通緝犯躲牧場逃避追捕　竟遭牛群圍捕送到警察前(有片)

通緝犯躲牧場逃避追捕，竟遭牛群圍捕送到警察前。(X)

英國一名男性通緝犯為逃避警方追捕，走到一個牧場裡面匿藏，詎料遭到牧場內的牛群合力驅趕，更將該名通緝犯趕到牧場邊界，時間亦剛好，將通緝犯趕到警方的增援抵達「接手」。

綜合報道，英國國家警察航空局(NPAS South West & Wales Region)在社交平台「X」發布一段影片，指德文郡(Devon)一名男通緝犯為逃避警方追捕，匿藏於一個乳牛牧場內，詎料乳牛群似乎感受到這名男子來者不善，立刻將其視作入侵者想要將他驅逐。

乳牛群似乎感受到這名男子來者不善，立刻將其視作入侵者想要將他驅逐。(X) 乳牛群似乎感受到這名男子來者不善，立刻將其視作入侵者想要將他驅逐。(X) 警方的增援人員抵達，眼見這些乳牛竟化身成「動物警察」將通緝犯震懾在圍欄角落，都不禁感到好笑。(X) 警方的增援人員抵達，眼見這些乳牛竟化身成「動物警察」將通緝犯震懾在圍欄角落，都不禁感到好笑。(X)
