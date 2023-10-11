動物警察？｜英通緝犯躲牧場逃避追捕　竟遭牛群圍捕送到警察前(有片)

英國一名男性通緝犯為逃避警方追捕，走到一個牧場裡面匿藏，詎料遭到牧場內的牛群合力驅趕，更將該名通緝犯趕到牧場邊界，時間亦剛好，將通緝犯趕到警方的增援抵達「接手」。
綜合報道，英國國家警察航空局(NPAS South West & Wales Region)在社交平台「X」發布一段影片，指德文郡(Devon)一名男通緝犯為逃避警方追捕，匿藏於一個乳牛牧場內，詎料乳牛群似乎感受到這名男子來者不善，立刻將其視作入侵者想要將他驅逐。
Watch the moment a man on the run from @DC_Police was herded up by a group of cows in Devon and mooved out of their field into the arms of waiting Police Officers - however we did have to remind the cows not to take the law into their own hoofs👮♂️ 🚓 🐄 🐄 🐄 ^GMO pic.twitter.com/SSBlX3oND6— NPAS South West & Wales Region (@NPASSouthWest) December 6, 2022