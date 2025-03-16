熱門搜尋:
DSE 2025 網上熱話 啟德體育園 上然 金像獎2025 朗天峰 新店關注組 回南天 DeepSeek 行山路線 二手樓 好去處 流感 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 二元乘車優惠 食譜 味美道來 減肥
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
國際
2025-03-16 16:19:10

北馬其頓夜店大火最少50死 事發時1500人場內狂歡(有片)

分享：
現場火光熊熊。(互聯網)

現場火光熊熊。(互聯網)

adblk5

位於東南歐巴爾幹半島的國家北馬其頓(North Macedonia)一間夜店，於當地時間周日發生大火，當時場內有多達1,500人出席由樂隊DNA演出、於周六深夜舉行的音樂會。截至本港時間周日下午4時，大火最少造成50人死亡多人受傷。

事發時正舉行音樂會

出事的夜店Pulse位於北馬其頓東部、距首都斯科普里(Skopje)以東100公里的科查尼(Kočani)，網上片段可見火舌從夜店的屋頂竄出。當局指已動員緊急部門所有人力物力處理，救援及調查行動仍在進行，遇難向受傷人數仍待確定。

立即更新/下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

全新會員積分獎賞計劃 打開App進入會員專區體驗升級功能