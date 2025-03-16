北馬其頓夜店大火最少50死 事發時1500人場內狂歡(有片)

位於東南歐巴爾幹半島的國家北馬其頓(North Macedonia)一間夜店，於當地時間周日發生大火，當時場內有多達1,500人出席由樂隊DNA演出、於周六深夜舉行的音樂會。截至本港時間周日下午4時，大火最少造成50人死亡多人受傷。
事發時正舉行音樂會
出事的夜店Pulse位於北馬其頓東部、距首都斯科普里(Skopje)以東100公里的科查尼(Kočani)，網上片段可見火舌從夜店的屋頂竄出。當局指已動員緊急部門所有人力物力處理，救援及調查行動仍在進行，遇難向受傷人數仍待確定。
Fire in a nightclub Pulse in Kočani, North Macedonia— Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) March 16, 2025
Local news are reporting more than 1500 people were at the club when the fire started, atleast 50 casualities and many injured. #fire #pozar pic.twitter.com/MO2mR9uCYu
