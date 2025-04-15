南加州5.2級地震洛杉磯亦有震感　動物園大象圍圈保護小象(有片)

美國地質調查局(U.S. Geological Survey)的報告，當地時間周一(14日)上午10時許，南加州發生5.2級地震，震央位於聖迭戈朱利安(Julian)，震源深度約13公里，距離約200公里外的洛杉磯亦有震感。
朱利安地區在1小時左右時間裏又先後發生2.8級、3.0級、4.0級等多次餘震。聖迭戈拉莫納市有民居地震期間，家具劇烈搖晃發出巨響。聖迭戈運輸部門提醒駕駛者小心有石塊跌下公路，已派員到多處道路檢測潛在風險。
動物園大象出於本能圍出「警戒圈」
在聖迭戈野生動物園(San Diego Zoo Safari Park)的大象，則在地震期間，急忙圍成「警戒圈」(alert circle)包圍幼象，旨在保護幼象免受任何威脅的自然本能。另外，有監控鏡頭拍到地震發生一刻，兩隻狗慌忙跑到屋外躲避。另外，《洛杉磯時報》和美國廣播公司等媒體報道，洛杉磯、奧蘭治和里弗賽德等南加州多地都有震感。事件中未有傷亡及嚴重損毀報告。
Stronger together 🐘— San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) April 14, 2025
Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed an "alert circle" during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning. This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd. pic.twitter.com/LqavOKHt6k
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday, rattling items off shelves and walls. Officials reported no injuries or major damage. The earthquake was centered in San Diego County. pic.twitter.com/9CXqpWxOIw— The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2025