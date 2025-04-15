熱門搜尋:
國際
2025-04-15 11:33:00

南加州5.2級地震洛杉磯亦有震感　動物園大象圍圈保護小象(有片)

南加州5.2級地震洛杉磯亦有震感。(資料圖片)

adblk5

美國地質調查局(U.S. Geological Survey)的報告，當地時間周一(14)上午10時許，南加州發生5.2級地震，震央位於聖迭戈朱利安(Julian)震源深度約13公里，距離約200公里外的洛杉磯亦有震感。

朱利安地區在1小時左右時間裏又先後發生2.8級、3.0級、4.0級等多次餘震。聖迭戈拉莫納市有民居地震期間，家具劇烈搖晃發出巨響。聖迭戈運輸部門提醒駕駛者小心有石塊跌下公路，已派員到多處道路檢測潛在風險。

動物園大象出於本能圍出「警戒圈」保護小象。(AP)

動物園大象出於本能圍出「警戒圈」

在聖迭戈野生動物園(San Diego Zoo Safari Park)的大象，則在地震期間，急忙圍成「警戒圈」(alert circle)包圍幼象，旨在保護幼象免受任何威脅的自然本能。另外，有監控鏡頭拍到地震發生一刻，兩隻狗慌忙跑到屋外躲避。另外，《洛杉磯時報》和美國廣播公司等媒體報道，洛杉磯、奧蘭治和里弗賽德等南加州多地都有震感。事件中未有傷亡及嚴重損毀報告。

adblk6

