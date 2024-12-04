熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-12-04 07:00:04

南韓戒嚴風波｜尹錫悅主持國務會議通過解除戒嚴　歷時約5個半小時(有片)

尹錫悅主持國務會議通過解除戒嚴，歷時約5個半小時。(X)

震驚全球。其後在南韓國會通過要求解除戒嚴的決議，尹錫悅在當地凌晨約4時半宣布接受國會要求，隨後召開國務會議，通過解除實施的戒嚴，戒嚴只歷時約5個半小時。

尹錫悅在首爾龍山總統府以電視直播表發表講話，表示已撤走戒嚴部隊，並要求國會立刻停止以彈劾、立法、預算為手段，令國家系統陷入癱瘓的行為。聯合參謀本部表示，因緊急戒嚴令而投入的兵力將全部撤回，戒嚴司令部亦已解散。

美國對南韓解除戒嚴感到鬆一口氣

美國政府高度關注南韓局勢發展。白宮國家安全委員會發言人表示，對尹錫悅解除戒嚴感到鬆一口氣，強調民主是美韓聯盟的基礎，會持續監察情況。

國會隨後召開全體會議，通過要「非常戒嚴解除要求決議案」，當時距離宣布戒嚴僅過了2小時48分鐘。(AP) 南韓戒嚴部隊進入國會大樓，國會爆發衝突。(AP) 國會隨後召開全體會議，通過要「非常戒嚴解除要求決議案」，當時距離宣布戒嚴僅過了2小時48分鐘。(AP) 戒嚴部隊撤出國會大樓。(AP) 民眾聚集國會大樓外，要求解除戒嚴令及尹錫悅下台。(AP) 戒嚴部隊撤出國會大樓。(AP)

戒嚴部隊一度進入國會大樓爆發衝突

尹錫悅昨晚突然宣布由11時起實施緊急戒嚴，禁止集會及示威等，指要肅清國內的「反國家勢力」；南韓戒嚴部隊進入國會大樓，國會爆發衝突，民眾聚集國會大樓外，要求解除戒嚴令及尹錫悅下台；國會隨後召開全體會議，在全體300名議員中的190名議員出席下，全票通過要「非常戒嚴解除要求決議案」，當時距離宣布戒嚴僅過了2小時48分鐘。根據韓國《憲法》第77條第5項，若國會議員過半數贊成解除戒嚴令，總統必須按照要求解除。

 

