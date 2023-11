印度戲院觀眾見到男主角出場太興奮　突然放煙花嚇致民眾尖叫走避

Massive fireworks in the cinema hall during #SalmanKhan 's #Tiger 3 in Malegaon Maharashtra.

A stampede-like atmosphere in the cinema hall due to fireworks.

9 to 12 shows were going on in Mohan Cinema Hall of Malegaon.

Police investigating.