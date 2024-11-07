熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-11-07 19:17:22

司機心臟病發昏倒巴士高速行駛 售票員臨危不亂救乘客(有片)

印度

印度有巴士司機突然昏倒，巴士突然無人駕駛。(互聯網)

印度有巴士司機駕駛期間突然心臟病發，昏迷倒向一旁，巴士在無人駕駛下於路上向前衝。幸車上的售票員臨危不亂，立即跳入駕駛座煞停巴士，救回一車乘客。

事發在周三早上11時，邦加羅爾市運輸公司的40歲司機Kiran Kumar當時「走最後一轉」便放工。司機位後方的攝錄畫面可見，他駕駛期間突然倒向一旁，當時巴士正駛經另一巴士旁。畫面之後看見售票員Obalesh先握著軚盤控制巴士，然後再跳入駕駛座，最後煞停巴士。Obalesh猛搖昏倒的Kumar，但對方毫無反應。報道指，Kumar送院搶救無效，不幸離世。

