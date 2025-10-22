唔嚇得！美國航空機師以為劫機緊急折返 只因空服員狂敲駕駛艙門(有片)

誤會是很易產生的……《紐約郵報》報道，美國航空(American Airlines)編號6469班機本月20日晚原定從內布拉斯加州奧馬哈飛往加州洛杉磯，但客機從艾普利機場(Eppley Airfield)起飛，僅飛了約64公里，便於晚上7時45分折返機場。
聯邦航空管理局事後表示，客機折返原因，是空服員發現無法透過機上通訊系統聯絡駕駛艙，便敲駕駛艙門，試圖入內去找機師。突然有人敲門，機師不知道外面發生甚麼事，對講機只傳來雜音，也無法聯絡其他機組人員，這樣機師就誤以為劫機，立即宣布緊急狀態並折返機場。
機師向乘客致歉
聯邦航空管理局指出，飛機降落後確認是內部通訊系統出問題，機組人員才會敲駕駛艙門。有乘客拍到飛機降落後，執法人員登機檢查。
機長隨後透過廣播向乘客致歉，表示當時「不確定飛機是否發生問題，所以決定返回機場檢查」。
